While many people look forward to spring to crack open windows and plant colorful flowers, mental health professionals see the season as an opportunity to shed a beacon of light on mental health during Mental Health Month.
For almost 75 years, Mental Health America has been observing Mental Health Month across the nation in May. Link House is proud to join Mental Health America by raising awareness about mental health and providing support and education in the Greater Newburyport area.
For Mental Health Month this year, the focus is on encouraging individuals to look around and look within. From your neighborhood to genetics, many factors come into play when it comes to mental health conditions. We encourage everyone to consider how the world around them affects their mental health.
As the program manager of Link House’s Center for Behavioral Health & Addiction Treatment Services and a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, I observe that many of our clients with substance use disorder are also challenged with co-occurring mental health challenges. Having roots and opportunities can help them rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.
The themes of Mental Health Month provide insight to individuals navigating mental health issues: safe and affordable housing, a sense of community, spending time in nature, and the ability to ask for help.
Working toward securing safe and stable housing
Having safe, stable, and healthy home conditions set the foundation for achieving and maintaining good mental health. You really can’t heal if you are living in an environment where you don’t feel safe. It can be challenging due to finances, age, and other reasons, but there are a few things you can try, such as reaching out to state/local agencies to secure housing, removing safety hazards in the home, or finding another space (such as a community center or friend’s home) where you can get the comfort you are missing at home. We are proud to provide a safe, welcoming, and comfortable place to live to clients in our programs in Amesbury, Salisbury, and Newburyport during their treatment.
Feeling part of a community
I believe feeling part of a community is essential. The opposite of addiction is connection. It takes the stigma away when you have a strong support team and feel a sense of belonging and purpose. Along with feeling a sense of community in their programs, many Link House residents volunteer and work in the communities they live in. A strong sense of community within neighborhoods protects mental health through shared support, resources, and joy. Create bonds with your neighborhood and community. Get to know the people living around you, and join or start neighbors-helping-neighbors groups.
Connecting with nature
It’s my personal feeling that being immersed in nature is one of the best ways to heal. I love the ocean and think it has a majestic healing power. We live in a society where people think that medication is the key to getting better, but there are other avenues to explore as well to boost your mental well-being. At Link House, we encourage our clients to experience the healing power of nature by gardening and spending time outdoors. You can also hike in a forest, sit in a city park, bring a plant inside, or keep the shades open to absorb natural light.
Reaching out for help
Reaching out is hard to do but the results are so rewarding. It is unhealthy to keep everything inside. Sometimes you need a trained professional to help you navigate a safe road to travel. It is important to be seen and not feel judged. You can call or text the Massachusetts Mental Health Hotline at 833-773-2445 24/7. I also invite you to call me at 978-834-6583 x215 to see if our therapists or nurse practitioners can help you at Link House. If we don’t have someone we will find help for you.
I also call upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools in the Greater Newburyport area to recommit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health, and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.
Kate Dodge is program director for the Link House’s Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services.
