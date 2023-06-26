I was talking to a friend of mine that owns a couple of fitness studios and mentioned an article I found that discussed how a messy kitchen (particularly dirty dishes in and around the sink) can contribute to ingesting more calories.
According to an experiment conducted by Cornell University with 98 women, they found a messy kitchen attributed to a “caloric kitchen.” Apparently, stress and a mess will increase the calories one ingests. and get this, it affects women more than men. Of course, it does … .
I imagine there are a few of you out there that have a stressful situation at home, may it be raising good humans, working a job that exceeds the 40-hour work week, caring for aging parents or if you’re a part of the sandwich generation, you may be dealing with all three … . Yikes, no stress there. My hat goes off to all of you!
When I was in my late 20s and early 30s, I worked a 9-to-5 job. I was an avid runner and had a lot of balance in my life. I did my meal prep on the weekends to make my weeknights run smoothly, I kept them healthy and my kitchen was spotless.
Then, met my now-husband. We lived it up in Boston and ate and drank our way through Beantown, we got married, and I eventually started my own company – no stress there. At times, my schedule is all over the place. Though I love what I do, like any career and relationship we value, they have their stressors.
Keep in mind, people who tend to feel out of control find it harder to make healthier decisions. Allow me to clarify, I believe that one’s environment reflects what is going on inside our head, heart and soul.
Don’t believe me? Well, here’s what self-help author James Blanchard Cisneros once said: “Your external environment is simply a reflection of your internal environment, and only you have the key to that.”
The business and residential clients that hire me all own a successful business, have an impressive career and a beautiful family. They all have one thing in common: they are crazy busy with life.
Keep in mind, no matter how graceful a swan looks gliding across the water, you know he/she is swimming their little heart out underneath the surface.
Like so many of you reading this, they are stressed and overwhelmed with some aspect of their life and are in need of getting a grip on their environment. Despite the perfect Facebook and Instagram posts, no kitchen is immaculate 100% of the time.
There is too much to do and the first things people tend to cut out is their exercise, healthy eating habits and organizing. Sadly, I am a perfect example of this. I am not here to preach, just to share.
The busier I got with work, the first thing I did was stop going to my fitness studio and I started to eat out more. Problem solved!
I found a loophole! No messy kitchen for me, take that Cornell! Fast-forward a few years or ummm a decade, I have now seen the error of my ways and I received that message loud and clear from my wardrobe … and they were mean!
I am back at my studio, cooking in my kitchen, and helping more people organize their kitchens. As it so happens, I am working on three right now.
According to Lenny Vartanian, a psychology professor, “Being in a chaotic environment and feeling out of control is bad for diets. It seems to lead people to think, ‘Everything else is out of control, so why shouldn’t I be?’”
As a side note, Vartanian specializes in the psychology of eating and weight, including body image, self-regulation, social influences, and weight bias and discrimination. Based on his background, he probably knows what he is talking about.
So here is a bit of advice. If you can only keep one room in the house neat, clean and organized, make sure it is the kitchen. Your health and your family’s health depend on it.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.