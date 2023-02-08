Citizens for Responsible Education members portray themselves as local parents who simply want open dialogue about what our kids are taught in school and how our education tax dollars are spent.
Newburyport’s notoriety outside Massachusetts makes it clear there’s a lot more going on here. Our public schools, like so many across America, are the target of a multipronged offensive.
International newspaper The Epoch Times ran three detailed stories about Newburyport in 2022. In September, Washington, D.C.’s Christian Post published an article about a copy of “This Book is Gay” on a shelf in a Newburyport library Banned Books Week display.
In late November, The Meadville Tribune in Pennsylvania and Adirondack Daily Enterprise in New York quoted a CRE member about the group’s call to remove books from our school libraries.
In October, a congressional oversight committee sent a letter to the U.S. secretary of education alleging Newburyport Public Schools misused COVID funds in one of its consulting contracts.
In late 2022, a Florida-based law firm, Liberty Counsel, filed a legal complaint against our school district regarding actions to maintain a safe distance between students and an impassioned CRE member distributing flyers during school dismissal.
Over the last 18 months, Newburyport schools have received more than 50 public record requests. Inundating school districts with spurious and costly requests is a well-known tactic.
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education Diane Ravitch has traced it to “predatory, profit-seeking forces that threaten our nation’s public schools.”
These predatory forces are the monied interests working to privatize public resources. For decades, they have successfully transferred wealth from the many to the few. Public resources are the final frontier, and billionaires have already made inroads into public health care, pensions, utilities and education.
Their early tactics were centralized, beginning in the 1970s with Jimmy Carter’s deregulation of air, rail and trucking industries and financial institutions. Ronald Reagan expanded the playbook and created the political soundtrack for a generation with his 1981 inaugural address. “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.”
Extreme industry consolidation, the rise of digital technologies and the collapse of independent journalism have enabled billionaires to add decentralized, local tactics to their strategy. What are some of these tactics?
Monied interests now use the economic hardship they create and the media they own to enroll ordinary citizens in their crusade. They manufacture a constant state of fear and outrage and manipulate us into despising one another. They turn us against each other and shield themselves.
Their media outlets run articles about small municipalities instead of investigating Wall Street. They reward Congress members who apply scrutiny to our minor expenditures versus oversight into their malfeasance. They fund “grassroots” organizations like Parents Defending Education and Liberty Moms.
It’s understandable how ordinary citizens are drawn in. Specialized front groups provide a shared sense of values and purpose for people primed to feel marginalized, angry and afraid.
The groups’ clear targets have appeal in a world where it’s hard to know what the real threats are and who is behind them. Their calls to action can feel empowering as people struggle to know how to advocate for themselves and their loved ones.
Here’s what else the powerful do. They subvert democracy by orchestrating attacks on people we directly employ or elect like our superintendent, teachers, librarians and school committee. They convince residents concerned about local tax dollars to force misdirection of those dollars away from education and toward legal complaints and records requests.
Predatory, profit-seeking forces play the long game. Their strategy is to weaken public education and make it ripe for outsourcing to huge corporations like Microsoft, Google and Apple.
Hard to believe? Take a moment to let the range of actions against Newburyport schools sink in. Imagine similar actions happening all across the country. Then, consider how public services have been privatized in New Orleans and Puerto Rico following the hurricanes there.
Or recall how at the start of the pandemic, Andrew Cuomo tapped the Gates Foundation and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to “reimagine” New York state’s health care and school systems.
Jean Costello lives in Newburyport.
