Every so often, the world cracks open and shows us life with a beautiful clarity.
Sometimes, it happens because of the taste of a certain cookie, as Proust found out, or the sight of a newborn baby. Sometimes, it happens because of a certain song.
We were in Scotland, on a long driving tour from Edinburgh to Loch Ness — a round trip of over 300 miles in one day. The scenery was spectacular, the boat ride on the loch was a blast, and lunch was delicious. But once we turned for home, it seemed like the ride would never end.
I squirmed in the stuffy darkness of the van and plugged in my earbuds. “Shut Your Eyes” by Snow Patrol (a Scottish band, coincidently) came on.
And it hit me — for no reason that I could define, except for the way the music made me feel – that I could just accept this moment, sore bottom and all.
I would never be here again, in this place, at this time. Instead of wishing the ride would end, I could embrace the vision of my children, draped over each other like sleeping puppies. I could revel in the richness of my life. And that’s what I did, and suddenly the ride didn’t seem long enough.
Sometimes, it’s discomfort that opens or shuts our eyes, but sometimes we’re lucky enough to go from joy to joy. Walking the white sands of Buck Island off St. Croix, I had such a moment.
We snorkeled, swam and then sailed for home, the trade winds filling the sails of the big catamaran. Music played, rum punch flowed, strangers talked like friends.
“One Day” by Matisyahu came on, with its stirring beat and lyrics of hope. I looked at the green islands rising out of the blue water, felt the warmth of the sun on my back, and told myself, “Hold onto this moment. Don’t ever let it go.”
And then there was the time we were running through Fenway Park, not late for a Red Sox game but actually running around the park during a Spartan Sprint.
My husband and I had tried obstacle racing and were now hooked. That day, we did pushups in the locker rooms, burpees in the outfield, two-footed jumps up the stairwells.
The driving beat of one of my favorite songs, “Counting Stars,” by OneRepublic sounded as I reached the highest point in the stands.
The green of Fenway and the scenery of the city unfolded all around me. The music was like a drug, giving me a great soaring wave of energy and burning that vision of Boston into my mind forever.
We don’t get to feel like gods very often. It’s rare when we can step outside of ourselves and truly know the exquisite joy of being alive.
These stolen moments come unbidden. We can’t will them, we can’t create them. All we can do is listen for their music and do our best to forge them into the amber of our memories when they come.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com, blog malibu93.webnode.com) lives in West Newbury.
