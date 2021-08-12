Once a week, my two grandkids and I make up stories about imaginary places with improbable names: Planet Zobo, Planet Orcupine and Planet Pickwick.
I figure it’ll be at least 10 years before I have to admit plagiarizing “Pickwick” from Charles Dickens, and another five before I can joke about stealing from the best. If I make it to 85, I’ll let you know how it goes.
This all began when Briana, just turned 5, made up a superhero, and Lachlan, racing headlong to 7, brought her to life in a vividly detailed drawing.
They name characters as we add them and have sworn me to reluctant secrecy of those names as they hold them up to the screen for me to see a continent away.
Lachlan has also drawn the three planets I named: Zobo with good people, Orcupine with villains, and Pickwick for those still seeking “bipartisanship.”
Of course, I did not burden the kids with that last description, calling Pickwick instead “the place for the hopelessly gullible.”
On Planet America, knowing the word “gullible” will be sure to serve them well.
One long session followed a day of absolute silence while I put the finishing touches on a book I’m calling, “Once Upon an Attention Span,” a collection of columns and blogs about the United States of Amnesia.
For both reasons, I was starving for news as much as food while still chuckling at my collaboration with a 6-year-old in determining the number and orbits of moons that he named and drew to spin around them.
Just then did I turn on the other screen to see a Republican congressman from Texas ask a U.S. Forest Service scientist if it might be possible to alter the orbit of our Earth or moon to counter the effects of climate change.
Um, excuse me while I take an extra med … .
A former teacher of 25 years, I’m well acquainted with the expression, “There’s no such thing as a stupid question.”
As a retail worker for just as long, I also know that it is the stupidest adage ever held, and that whoever first said it never took a cruise on which at least one passenger is more likely than not to ask, “What time is the midnight buffet?”
Certainly not the one in Israel who asked, “When did Jesus convert to Catholicism?”
But as both, I also know that when asked such a question, you must keep a straight face and kindly smile while finding a way to, let’s say, “redirect” the question.
Jennifer Eberlien’s initial moment of silence may have been as nerve-wracking as telling, but with the wide smile often worn by preschool teachers, she told Louis Gohmert, one of the most vocal Trumpers in the U.S. House, that the U.S. Forest Service would “get back” to him.
Moreover, the question may be more cause for celebration than ridicule. This was, after all, a Republican effectively admitting that climate change is a real threat.
The only other threats, real or perceived, for which Republicans would move the earth if not heaven itself to prevent are things like voting rights, health care and a living wage.
At the risk of sounding like an opportunist, I also wonder if Lachlan may have a job waiting for him in D.C. His orbital redirection skills certainly qualify him to join the staff of at least one congressional Republican.
With her knack for creating superheroes, Briana, too, could well serve the staff of the Republican who claimed that California’s forest fires were started by Jewish space lasers.
Could Lachlan add a yarmulke to our superhero’s head? Would Briana let him?
Could my dynamic duo help Republicans expose the Italian algorithms that changed millions of votes and put a plate of tortellini cleverly disguised as Joe Biden in the White House?
These and other life’s persistent questions will have to wait until next week when we return to Planet Zobo, where the orbit is fixed, the rotation is consistent, the moons are good looking, and the PZ Forest Service will politely offer to “get back to you.”
Orbit Jack Garvey, pilot of “Keep Newburyport Weird,” at hammlynn@gmail.com. Or land on his blog, https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
Commented
