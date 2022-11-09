People send me ideas for columns all the time, some of them laughable while others are among my best received.
Here’s one that went directly into my “2O2BW” file – too obvious to bother with – for a few days before it sank in that it actually happened. Here in Newburyport – at City Hall.
I watched the video, all 100 minutes, but a single moment near the end was all it took to move the suggestion to my “SN2BS” file – something needs to be said. Still, it had to await my attention until after Election Day when I had a colonoscopy. How’s that for poetic medicine?
Not sure there’s any medicine for the joint School Committee/City Council meeting on Oct. 20 to select a replacement for a vacancy on the city’s School Committee. Certainly no poetry in it. Fifteen city officials, including Mayor Sean Reardon, heard each of six candidates give a presentation followed by a brief Q&A, about 15 minutes each.
What happened next still seems 2O2BW, but much of America has been oblivious to what’s obvious since 2016, so SN2BS it is. Before I start, a disclaimer:
My grandkids attend a public school elsewhere, so I have no stake in this. To me, all six candidates were convincing and appealing, and based on what I heard, I’d endorse all of them for that elsewhere’s school board.
Furthermore, I never saw any documents they submitted, but that’s just as well since my only point here is about the process. Not who was chosen, but how.
Or, to be absolutely precise, how quickly.
After the presentations, the panel went directly to a vote. No discussion, no debate, no careful consideration. Just the vote.
By any standard, this is wrong.
In every setting I’ve ever known or heard described – a committee, a public relations firm, a team of planners, the faculty of a school department, a government agency, ranking officers of a military operation, coaches of an athletic team preparing for a game, a jury – the idea is for a group to gain information and then deliberate among themselves.
The concept is so tried and true that Abraham Lincoln assembled a cabinet that would be dubbed “a team of rivals” to do it.
If you prefer expedience, try Herbert Hoover or Richard Nixon. Or Newburyport City Hall.
More to the point, in every imaginable setting, deliberation is obligatory. By that standard, what happened at City Hall the night of Oct. 20 was a dereliction of duty.
Why were the 15 members not required to state their thinking on what they heard and discuss among themselves? Shouldn’t such a vote be a day or two following so much new information?
If any of them favored or objected to one candidate, he or she would have had the chance to sway others. If they ranked their choices, they would have guaranteed a selection with the most appeal across the board.
Was there ever a consensus for what they sought in a candidate? How could candidates be measured according to that consensus without deliberation? This is not to say that the choice was wrong.
But when one candidate must answer questions about a possible conflict of interest, shouldn’t there be discussion for whether his or her answers satisfy ethical and practical standards to avoid conflict? That cuts both ways.
What if several voting members are hung up on the appearance of a conflict, but another with more experience in a particular field could convince them it did not apply? In that case, the best candidate might be dismissed for no good reason.
All this is too late for the School Committee, but there will be all kinds of other openings for all kinds of purposes. Here’s hoping that City Hall will cease being oblivious and realize that deliberation is obviously something 2BW.
Deliberate with Jack Garvey, author of “Keep Newburyport Weird” and a blog called “Mouth of the River,” at hammlynn@gmail.com.
