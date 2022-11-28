When you finish reading this column, we ask that you go online to the comments section and take a survey designed to assist us in ensuring reader satisfaction with the content and style of future columns.
Simply hit the “like” button, and the survey should appear within seconds.
To make it easy for you, all questions are answered on a scale from 1 to 10, with one being “fake news” and 10 being “I’ll have what he’s having.”
At the end of the survey, we provide an opportunity for you to enter comments, and to make it quick, our algorithms accept common abbreviations used in texting.
Please keep in mind that if you enter LOL, IDK, IMO, TTYL, WTF, TMI, BTW, LGBTQIA+ENUFALREADY or any other such all-cap terms without adding any specific reason, it may be recorded as a comment on both the writer and the written – or on you and your tastes depending on the algorithm that is activated.
Unless that is your intent, please be sure to specify the words or lines or claims – or comparisons because this nerd makes a lot of those – that you wish to praise, or agree with, or add emphasis to, or expand upon, or rave about, or all or any combination of the above.
To make your experience with this column more user friendly and efficient, we have provided each of those entries in the comments section. Other responses may experience delays in our algorithms, and we cannot guarantee their inclusion in the resulting data.
To ensure authenticity, we ask for your personal information, but to protect your privacy, we ask that you write it in very small but legible print on the back of a $20 bill, stick it in an envelope, and tape it underneath one of the benches overlooking the marsh just before you get to Parking Lot 3 on Plum Island.
No name, birthdate, address, race, creed, color, sexual preference, weight, height, vertical leap, blood type, name of pet, of elementary school, of first car, of parole officer, of drug dealer, of some ridiculous ex-boy-or-girl-or-undecided friend, or maiden name of mother needed.
Use duct tape and don’t forget the envelope. A thick envelope, such as Manila.
If you use a $50, any wish you include will be granted, and we will count your answers twice. If a $100, we’ll send you a free kite and count them three times. As a favor to you, we already did the math, so don’t trouble yourself.
Those of you who cannot make it to Plum Island due to distance, laziness or incarceration, please PM us on social media, and we will provide the address.
As administrators of this column, we know that, in these modern, high-tech times, you are besieged by surveys everywhere you go, after everything you buy, after every phone call and every online transaction you make for purchases or information.
Businesses want them. Government agencies want them. Ditto health and educational concerns. Can’t buy a damned doughnut without getting home and finding in your e-mail:
“How did we do?”
That’s why, in order to get with the program in this new land of the surveyed and home of the evaluated, we want to hear from you.
And for your sake, we are no longer asking any special treatment for our columns, such as being read from start to finish, or thought or talked about, much less understood or fact-checked before casting any verdict.
No more! Just fill out the survey. Easy. Simple. Quick.
If the survey has not appeared within 10 seconds, it means that our algorithms are all busy processing other surveys or assisting other readers in the navigation of our column, our columnist’s profile, links to other sites below the column, hashtags added to the column, interactive text embedded in the column, and the log of columns and blogs that have hogged a clogged blogosphere fogged by slogging bloggers or logged by dogged floggers and are unable to interface with you.
Please try again tomorrow.
Evaluate Jack Garvey, author of “Pay the Piper” and “Keep Newburyport Weird,” at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/ or hammlynn@gmail.com.
