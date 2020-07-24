If the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that we live between outrage and joy. We are seeing both all around us, and how we practice each makes all the difference. Our species is given to both.
The murder of George Floyd by men in authority was an evil, divisive event. Yet within the subsequent outrage of peaceful street demonstrators, we witnessed the practice of humility, mercy and goodness. This practice, call it joy, is difficult.
Slipping into evil deeds is far easier than maintaining a practice of joy. Someone called that slippage “original sin.” Such evil is the practice of destroying the fundamental unity of all life, of our DNA, of our families, of our groupings.
The practice of joy, on the other hand, was shouted out by the Hebrew prophet Micah, who implied: “Man’s chief end is to glorify God and enjoy him forever” (as in the Westminster Shorter Catechism).
Growing up in a Presbyterian family, our chief practice seemed to be worry. I encountered the practice of joy when I attended a Haitian Christian worship service in Somerville as a show of support against racist acts against them.
I stayed for four hours of joyous preaching, declarations and singing, until my wife came searching for me. Our support was welcomed even for just one appearance. That Haitian church practiced joy.
Lengthy expressions of joy, as I’ve said, do not come easily. We tend to think of joy as a spontaneous outpouring, uncontrolled, maybe suspect, leading to trouble. Such outpourings are allowable for a sports win or other victories, such as winning war, or momentarily, when granted an academic degree. Can joy become a worthy practice? Yes.
A Newbury poet friend has made joy his practice, publishing collections of his works. Also, in recent public statements, the police chiefs of Rowley and Groveland are helping their staffs hold their citizens in high regard.
In Newburyport, the Choral Society conductor, George Case, made the practice of joy foremost among the 150 singers and our orchestras. Our new conductor, Ryan Turner, also carries the baton of joy, and recently the organization gave a demonstration of joy via Zoom at our annual meeting. The joy increased throughout our time together.
The practice of joy requires concentration and determination to prevent spoilage. We all know that spoilage can creep into relationships and work, even into recreation.
Art, in all its forms, makes life whole as it springs out of repression. Art challenges us to find joy, to find and maintain connections. In practicing joy, we banish sorrow and the evils we might cause.
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
