As I See It: On politicians being 'loud'

"I'm just a new, loud voice."
These are the words of Salisbury resident Rob Roy used in announcing his run for a selectman seat there.
A Trump supporter, he has posted multiple offensive road signs in front of his business. One insulted Kamala Harris by calling her a "hoe" — and, yes, it means what you think it means.
In "The Great Upheaval: America and the Birth of the Modern World," historian Jay Winik details the impact of our Constitution on Europe. The shock waves created by our tripartite governance structure, combined with the Bill of Rights, continue to be felt everywhere.
A ferocious competition has been joined between America’s self-government model and autocratic regimes like China’s, which dismiss democracy as incompetent in the face of our era’s complexity. Will democracy survive this test?
Autocracy is also popular in the United States. The mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 intended to do more than hang Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mitt Romney and others. Organized and cheered on by Trump, they wanted to murder The American Project and replace it with a quasi-dictatorship.
They almost succeeded.
There is the distinct possibility that, had these rioters overrun the Capitol, capturing and/or assassinating four or five congressional figures, Trump might have joined them and cemented a coup d'état as the insurrection’s outcome.
He egged these people on, and he wanted to benefit from their terrorism. Might he have been ready to cross the line into full-scale revolution? That’s a frightening thought that we should all keep in mind.
Sidney Powell, a favorite of Trump and one of the key people who pushed the “Stop the Steal” big lie, is facing a host of lawsuits. Her defense?
“No one in their right mind would have ever believed my outrageous BS!” (paraphrase) She is the embodiment of the mindset that characterizes the Trumpian Right: “If we threatened America, it’s your fault for not stopping us!”
These extremists are not going away. They are dug in and cocky.
Trump’s true believers have totally swallowed his big lie. Poll after poll shows that approximately 67% of registered Republicans believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Translating this fact to our local scene, that's about 6,100 people in Essex District 1 alone.
As demonstrated on Jan. 6, the extreme right embraces violence. It routinely displays its strength through physical intimidation.
It looks for openings to advance its negative, grievance-based politics everywhere, from penning outraged op-eds in community newspapers to running in obscure elections to becoming selectmen in small towns.
Robert Roy's campaign is insignificant in a nationwide context. However, it is an indicator of a political drift that must be defeated. Remember: The Constitution depends on us to be more than just a piece of paper.
Do we want any of our politicians to brag about being “loud”? Being loud and being obnoxious aren’t the same.
In speaking about inequality, FDR could be quite loud. Spewing lies and conspiracies isn’t being "loud." It’s unAmerican.
Michael Sales lives in Newburyport.
