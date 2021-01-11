Over the past 70 years, journalism has been a central part of my life — as a daily reader of newspapers, as a reporter, as a teacher, and as a continuing guest OpEd columnist.
Print journalism involves both text and graphics to tell a story. The writing takes the reader into the details of the story — the “5 W’s” of who, what, why, when and where. A graphic draws the reader’s attention to the story, offers a visual picture and even, at times, tells a whole story by itself. Both parts make for a greater whole.
While writing has been my primary interest in journalism, my photographs have also been published, taken originally with two old Nikkormat cameras – one to hold black-and-white film and the other, color film.
My first job, in the hopes of becoming a sportswriter, was as a reporter for the Hartford Courant. I started on the obituary desk to learn how to pay attention to details. The general assignment pool taught me how to organize a story. An assignment as a reporter for the town of Glastonbury taught me how to find my own stories.
I loved the work, though not the salary, so I eventually moved on to become a high school teacher at Masconomet Regional in Boxford. There, for many years, I was the school journalism teacher.
Students wrote a page of news each week in the local Tri-Town Transcript, covered all the school sports teams, and broadcasted daily morning announcements on live television. Their work was right there, out in public, for all to see. Some readers and viewers responded with praise, some with criticism.
My job, as I saw it, was not to prevent controversy but to offer a platform for expression. On more than one occasion, I was called onto the carpet in front of the principal to answer why we had printed such and such a story. The answer, of course, was that that is the purpose of a newspaper — to tell the stories and to express opinions. He generally backed off.
Some of my most cherished possessions are notes from these students thanking me for encouraging them to write and having their backs when they did.
“Journalism was my favorite class this year,” wrote one senior, “because you gave the class to the students. You did not dictate what to do but advised. You always took into account what I had to say and listened. You also gave me good advice. Thank you.”
Now, my journalism is largely limited to “As I See It” columns in The Daily News, though I continue to read the local paper each day as well as The Boston Globe.
During the current pandemic seclusion, I have been going through things to identify family heirlooms, such as my three-ring binders of collected newspaper and magazine pieces or my two Nikkormat cameras. I was reinforced in this task by a Boston Globe quote in the recent obituary for Peter Spang, curator of Historic Deerfield: "Items without stories are items without meaning."
Way back in 1970, I happened to live in the same Dorchester apartment building as Globe photographer Bob Dean and bought his old black-bodied (less conspicuous) Nikkormat with a “normal” 55mm lens. He was upgrading to a motorized film advance. I used that camera, as well as the second Nikkormat, into the early 2000s, when I finally switched to digital format.
I was checking online for the story of Bob photographing the fatal car accident involving his own son, only later to discover who was involved as he was processing the print back in the darkroom at the Globe. In the story, I saw a quote from current Globe photographer Stan Grossfeld on how Bob had influenced him, so I thought I'd drop Stan a line. I attached a photo of my two old Nikkormat cameras.
“Great stories,” he replied. “Bob Dean influenced a lot of young photographers, myself included. It made me smile to see that old Nikkormat and lens. Those were the days! Thanks for sharing. Best, Stan”
As the two cameras recorded the images to embellish my stories along the way, they themselves now become part of the record of my own story.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
