My husband and my mother bought me a Christmas present together last year around this time. That wouldn't be strange except my mom passed away in 2001.
It's not really surprising that Jeanne got me a present from beyond the grave because she loved three things with an equal fervor — Christmas, her family, and buying that family Christmas gifts. If anyone could pull off giving a present 20 years after they've passed on, it would be her.
Such generosity was wonderful when I was little. I would wake up on Christmas morning to find the most extravagant spread of toys, books and clothes imaginable. But as I got older, it began to feel like too much.
Every year in November, I would have "the talk" with her, asking her to please cut back. Every year, she would agree. And every year, there would be the same enormous number of gifts under the tree. To her, Christmas wasn't Christmas without a living room filled to the brim with presents.
I think she's been plotting for the last 20 years about how to give me one last gift. Last year, she saw her chance when my husband asked me to look for a piece of jewelry for my Christmas present. He is a smart man who knows that gifts of jewelry for wives work out best when wives do the shopping.
So off I went looking for a modest necklace of some kind. But when I glanced in the ring case at Market Square Jewelers in Newburyport, I saw a sapphire of a blue so beautiful, so clear and deep, that it took my breath away.
Staffer Gail Hudson told me that the best Sri Lankan sapphires were the color of the evening sky right after the sun has set, and that’s just what this stone looked like. I couldn't stop marveling at it.
But it wasn't a little something. It was a big something, and it cost more than I was prepared to let my husband spend on a Christmas present. And that's when Jeanne saw her opportunity and sprang.
"You know they buy jewelry here as well as sell it," she whispered in my ear. "What about trading in that old charm necklace of mine?"
I was more than a little surprised to hear from my deceased mother, but I was ready to listen. I knew the piece of jewelry she was talking about. It was a charm bracelet she had made into a necklace years ago but never wore.
Would I be a bad daughter if I sold it? It was special because it had belonged to her, but had sat unworn for decades.
Jeanne piped up again. "Honey, you know I never liked that thing! It was heavy and it looked terrible. Now, hurry up before someone else buys that ring!"
So I dug out the necklace along with a few other old pieces and went back to Market Square Jewelers. Gail assessed my haul and I bought the ring. My mother's charms went a long way toward defraying the cost.
I always knew my mother would give me the moon if she could. Well this time, along with my husband, she gave me a piece of the sky.
Thank you and Merry Christmas, Mom — you did it again, you devil, you.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com, blog malibu93.webnode.com) lives in West Newbury and had the best mom in the world — except for your mom, of course.
