Manchester, New Hampshire, lies on the northern end of a megalopolis of cities running down the Merrimack River, including Nashua, Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill and Newburyport.
Penacook Indians called this area Namoskeag, “a good fishing place” below their Amoskeag Falls. The township was granted to veterans of Queen Anne’s War who had served under William Tyng and named Tyngstown in his honor.
But when New Hampshire separated from Massachusetts, the grant was declared invalid and the town was renamed Derryfield until it was renamed Manchester for slippery Sam Blodgett’s vision that the future city was destined to become the Manchester of the new world thanks to the power of the Merrimack River.
In 1809, Benjamin Pritchard made that vision come true when he built the Amoskeag Cotton and Woolen Manufacturing Co. that owned Mill No. 11, the largest cotton mill in the world, housing 4,000 looms and stretching 900 feet along the banks of the Merrimack.
The company’s Amoskeag foundry produced rifles, sewing machines, fire engines and locomotives. All of these mills produced industrial waste that eventually ended up in the river. The Merrimack was fast becoming a river lost behind the broad facades of the mills.
But the city itself prospered until World War I when other forms of energy replaced water power and it became apparent that it was cheaper to spin cotton into yarn and weave fabric in the South where the cotton grew rather than shipping it north.
The Amoskeag company eventually closed in 1935 and the city went into decline, but it still had thousands of inhabitants producing human waste. The waste was piped directly into the river until the city was required to build its first wastewater treatment facility in the 1970s.
But if its small neighbor to the north, Hooksett, became the inadvertent poster child for transparency when 4 million white discs spilled down the river from a treatment plant, Manchester has become the black hole of the Merrimack due to bureaucratic opacity.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant is designed to treat 34 million gallons of wastewater a day and has a peak capacity of 56 million gallons a day.
But the EPA granted the city a bypass order so that the plant can handle up to 80 million gallons a day but any excess would only have to go through primary treatment to remove solids and not biological treatment to remove the pollution itself — that can be quietly dumped into the river.
On average, the city releases about 220 million gallons of combined sewer overflow into the Merrimack River each year, which is the highest amount of any of its neighboring cities.
Most of the other cities on the Merrimack make at least a desultory effort to inform their citizens and downstream neighbors that they are at risk after a spill or combined sewerage overflow. But Manchester only releases such data in January of the following year when everyone has forgotten the beach closures and public health problems of the past summer.
