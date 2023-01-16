Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow likely. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.