So many people make resolutions in the new year. I’m going to exercise, read more, spend quality time with my family … but then we don’t.
One of the main reasons people lapse in their resolution is because they feel they don’t have time. For some, that may be true, but we all have the same number of hours in the day.
One of the best ways to make more time is by getting the heart of your home in order, the kitchen. The holidays are over, the guests are gone, and most of our lives are back to “normal.”
So many have too much of everything tucked away. Tupperware with missing lids, check. Four bottles of ketchup because you couldn’t find the first three, check. Formal dishes you didn’t use, again, because they have to be washed by hand, check!
I like to start with the drawers, take everything out. Vacuum the drawers if they need it, wipe them down with soap and water. Personally, I like to line my drawers and my clients’ drawers with contact paper because they take so much abuse.
Put everything on the counter and go through it one by one. Only keep what you like and use. Get rid of the rest. Put like with like. Put all the dishtowels and oven mitts together. Are they torn, dirty, in good shape?
Place them in a location that makes sense per how the chef of the house uses the kitchen. If you can’t find what you need, quickly and efficiently, then your setup is not working. In the words of “Atomic Habits” author James Clear: “You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.”
Do you have a few items that were given as gifts, but you never use or perhaps never liked? Do you have unused items in your kitchen that you’ve owned for years and is taking up valuable real estate? Get rid of them. Donate them, give it to someone who could appreciate it, or throw it away.
Try to only keep what you need and will get utilized. If you have a few things, you just like to keep around for sentimental reasons, great. Just make sure it doesn’t take up so much space that you no longer have room for what is necessary. The items you use most, keep them front and center so you can access them easily and quickly.
The best way to tackle this project is by putting it on your calendar, remove all distractions (children, spouse and pets) from your home, turn on some good music, and start. If you need help, enlist a friend or family member to keep you motivated and honest about what you really “need.”
Once you’ve finished the drawers, work on the lower cabinets, then the uppers. If you have a pantry, work on that last. Make sure you look at all the expiration dates. Keep the condiments together, the snacks, cereal, etc.
There is no one way to organize a space. Every home utilizes their kitchen to achieve the same result … to fill our belly and spend time together. But everyone moves around in their kitchen differently. Find what works for you and everyone under your roof. If something isn’t working, adjust as needed.
Good luck and Happy New Year.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
