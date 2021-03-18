March has an interesting gravitas to it this year. As always it is Women’s History Month and, on the 8th, we celebrated International Women’s Day.
But we also recognize that our society has been in a pandemic for a year now, and not surprisingly, women have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
While we were progressing closer toward equality over the last several decades, the pandemic has stripped away some false narratives of success, and in many cases knocked us several steps back.
Research shows the economic and social fallout of the pandemic is having a regressive effect on gender equality. Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company shared that women’s jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men’s jobs, and in December 2020, women accounted for all the job losses that month in the U.S. – totaling 156,000.
The numbers don’t lie and many of us have experienced this personally or know someone who has. There are countless stories of families financially impacted by the virus, as well as those who can hold on to employment but are forced to work from home with children attending school remotely.
This takes a toll on mental health, affects quality of work, and in many cases has forced parents, often women, to cut back hours or leave their jobs.
At the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, we hear these stories compounded with those who are impacted by domestic violence. We have shared how the pandemic’s financial impact, increased isolation, and rising stress leads to an increase in severity of intimate partner violence.
We continue to see the effects of this with the survivors we serve in our local communities. As always, we are available and here for those who need us. We currently offer virtual phone and video support in survivor services, including advocacy, counseling, legal assistance, support groups and our 24/7 confidential hotline, available at 978-388-1888.
We also provide limited in-person services in a safe and socially distanced way to those who need them.
Each March, there is another event that happens annually — our White Ribbon Breakfast. The White Ribbon Campaign first began over 30 years ago after one man killed 14 women in what is now known as the “Montreal Massacre.”
That tragedy inspired a group of men to start a movement to speak out against violence toward women. Today, more than five million men have pledged their commitment to end violence against women and girls, and to promote healthy relationships and gender equality.
This year for our event, we decided to do something different. We understand there is “Zoom fatigue” among us – so in lieu of Zoom, we will host a two-week multimedia event.
Beginning on March 22, we will release a new video each day featuring our staff, board members, donors, students and community members to talk about the Massachusetts White Ribbon campaign and movement, as well as the services we provide locally. We also have a few surprises planned throughout those two weeks to recognize area schools and support local businesses that have been hit hard by COVID-19.
We hope you will tune in this month, take the White Ribbon pledge, and show your support for gender equality and ending violence against women. This movement has never been more important, and it will take all of us as a community working together to heal and move forward.
Suzanne Dubus is CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. For more information: https://jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.