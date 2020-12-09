At a time of year when we would like to be gathering with family and friends, reflecting on this last year and eagerly looking ahead to a new one, our priorities as a community must again shift. COVID-19 continues to spike in Massachusetts and our hospital and frontline workers are once again inundated with cases. Many who are still reeling from the impact of quarantining and staying at home in the spring and summer are now readying themselves again for what is to come.
At the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center our concern is that with another stay-at-home order on the horizon, we will continue to see a substantial increase in need from survivors of domestic violence. Prior to the global pandemic, domestic violence was already considered a public health crisis with 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. This violence disproportionately affects women, particularly women of color and other marginalized groups. It is the leading cause of injury to women and the single largest category of 911 calls in most cities.
The stay-at-home orders that began in March put many survivors in scary situations where they were quarantined at home with their abusive partners. Some were forced to rely on former abusive partners for financial support or childcare so they could keep their jobs.
As the months progressed, COVID-19’s impact on those who experience intimate partner violence caused increased tension and strain as a result of health concerns, job instability and money worries. We have seen a 131% increase in financial support requests over last year at this time. Many survivors are experiencing increased isolation which makes it very difficult to safely connect with their support networks. All of this results in a perfect storm where survivors are more vulnerable to an increase in abuse and violence taking place behind closed doors.
We are available and here for those who need us. We currently offer virtual phone and video support in survivor services, including advocacy, counseling, legal assistance, support groups and our 24/7 confidential hotline, available at 978-388-1888. We also provide limited in-person services in a safe and socially distanced way to those who need them.
If you’re wondering how you can help, please safely check in with those in your community who you think may need support or who don’t seem safe at home. While it may have been second nature in the beginning of this pandemic to have a weekly Zoom call with your neighbor, or a virtual game session with your niece, I understand how the fatigue of it all can set in. We have seen how this year’s financial strain, increased tension and isolation has had an impact on violence at home; it is an incredibly important time to remain connected with those we care about.
Of course, there are other things we can all do to help everyone in our community – wear a mask, stay socially distant, and skip large holiday gatherings this year. The more we can keep each other safe, the more reasons we will have to celebrate next year.
Suzanne Dubus is CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. For more on the center: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.