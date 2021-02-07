The question was innocent enough. I was just making conversation.
My older son was on the phone, offering us a Facetime tour of his kitchen renovations in progress while he worked from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Are the boys helping?” I asked of my two teen-aged grandsons.
“Well, no,” he replied. “You have your revenge.”
I knew immediately what he meant.
In my own house history I had expanded a little four-room cottage into a nine-room Cape with a saltbox family room, two second-story bedrooms, a dining room ell over an intended workshop and a gambrel barn, all with my own two hands and largely with salvaged building materials. While such a process saved on expenses, it was labor intensive.
Here’s where my son comes in. Or not.
While he was too young for the early projects, he was a teenager for the dining room addition. And that potential workshop beneath the new dining room caught his eye.
Could that space be turned into a bedroom so that he could have a room of his own separate from his younger brother?
Yes, if he would agree to help with the work. I thought this would also be a good learning experience.
The process involved breaking through the wall to the existing family room to create a doorway, building a little platform to cover a plumbing drain pipe, strapping the concrete block walls, running the wiring, hanging sheetrock and taping the seams, installing the finish woodwork, priming and painting all of the above and installing wall-to-wall carpeting.
The project threatened to consume the summer vacation, for me as a high school teacher and him as a high school student. And there’s the rub. He was dying to be out with his friends, playing basketball or hanging out at a friend’s family pool. I could just sense the pull, and it just wasn’t worth it to me as one who always gets engrossed in such a project to resist. So we reached a compromise.
“Matt, if you help me each morning, you can go with your friends in the afternoons.”
Deal.
The process then proceeded smoothly and comfortably for both. I got some help. He learned a few things and got his own room. We both enjoyed our summer.
Years later, he and his wife would buy a brand-new, ready-to-live-in home, but I would be called upon to help with a floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall shelf unit in the den and, ironically, a conversion of a cellar into a family playroom.
Alas, dissatisfaction with the school system, high taxes and a treacherous driveway were all motivations for a move into a neighboring state and a house needing some updating.
Here I would be called upon to help build a closet into a large hallway, though much of the ensuing work would be done with the help of a nearer father-in-law.
But along the way my son began to do more and more of his own work, from little wiring jobs to carpentry to a surprising floor-to-ceiling re-tiling of two bathrooms.
And now this kitchen renovation – expanding into an entryway, rearranging appliances, moving cabinets, redesigning an island, shifting plumbing and wiring, installing new flooring…
I was startled by what could already be seen in the Facetime tour. I was impressed with the scope of the project. I was suddenly pleased and proud that the family tradition was living on. I wished that I could be there to participate, though that was not to be in the midst of the pandemic.
But it was now clear that my son was fully capable of proceeding on his own. Somehow, whether by casual observation over the years or an emerging natural ability, the vision, the skills and the motivation are all there.
Now, if only the grandsons would catch the fever…
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
