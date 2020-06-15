Ending racism necessitates ending segregation on a personal level. I know of no other way to accomplish this than to maintain a friendship with someone of another race.
I grew up in a segregated town in New Jersey. It is still a segregated town, not in schools (that ended in 1945), but in real estate, churches, and in many other social structures. Most residents will tell you it is not a racist community, and they would fiercely defend this opinion. So, what am I thinking about?
In the common use of the term, we segregate ourselves to be with people like ourselves in education, clubs, vocations, wealth (more and less), maybe ethnicity (less today), and fluency in our native language. These are comfort zones for us; we don’t like to be pushed out of them. And we don’t see our comfort zones as privileges.
The Rev. Rebecca M. Ryan in her June 10 "As I See It" essay, correctly said, “Getting angry and taking to the streets in protest are important parts of solidarity, but there is more to be done. Learning to sit with our discomfort is an essential step.”
Finding oneself in an uncomfortable psychic space is necessary if we, as individuals, are to contribute to ending our segregated histories. I can recall many moments (and most were only moments) when I found myself very uncomfortable because of the values I inherited or acquired.
In most of them, I found myself suddenly affronted and isolated from individuals I didn’t expect to be afraid of.
For instance, the time I was washing my hands in a college restroom and a black man in a three-piece suit came out of a stall, I was shocked. What was that about? Only when I initiated contact with people of other races did I carry my comfort space with me.
When an Asian-American friend visited my wife and me, and we went for a dinghy sail, ending in a hard row home, he said this was his first real experience with a Yankee! He blew my mind on a number of levels.
Fifteen years ago, I visited a flea market with the head of my high school drum section. We stopped by a table of knives where he picked up a machete, turned to me and, pointing to a long scar down the left side of his face said, “This is what caught me on patrol in Cambodia.”
I was so unprepared for this candor from a black man, I shivered.
Accustomed as I was to going on my daily rounds with my white man’s comforts, I was truly informed by these friends.
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
