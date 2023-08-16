Recently, Turner Classic Movies programmed “To Kill a Mockingbird” based on Harper Lee’s tale of a Southern lawyer’s family. Viewing it drew forth an unforgettable incident in my junior high years. I call it my personal ordnance (for the military definition).
After World War II, my mom decamped for winter warmth to Lake Worth, Florida, taking me and my studies with her. We stayed in a small seasonal hotel, managed by a New Hampshire couple, Ben and Fran Pease.
We became good friends. The hotel dining room was the province of several white waitresses and the kitchen belonged to a large family of black citizens.
Lake Worth, in those years, had an ordinance requiring colored people to be off the streets (meaning west of the railroad tracks) by 9 p.m. To comply with this ordinance, Ben drove the kitchen staff home each evening in the hotel van.
One morning, an agitated Ben came to our table to say a black man had been shot in the back while running to cross the railroad tracks. This was the first time I had seen Ben so distressed.
Privileged kid that I was, my life was forever reformed in that moment. Ben had never before spoken about driving the kitchen staff home after work.
Lake Worth was a segregated winter residence for folks from the North. This included the movie theater, restaurants, churches, the ice cream shop, even the wrestling emporium on Lucerne Avenue.
I had to be careful to use assigned public restrooms and drinking fountains. Men and women of color appeared in the morning, then disappeared in the evening.
When the passenger trains of the Florida East Coast and the Seaboard Air Line railroads stopped at their segregated stations, black Pullman porters helped passengers disembark or board and then quickly remounted the trains.
Racism seemed normal for everyone wherever they came from and wherever they worked, bootblacks to hospital staffs. Northerners faded into the backgrounds of Florida natives. Anyone who voiced a contrary opinion got chilling pushback.
When a Black jazz band performed on the terrace of our hotel, I was fascinated by their talents. With a banjo, a washboard, oil funnel horns and a dancer performing on a sanded Masonite panel, the band was rewarded with coins and applause. This was the extent of civil rights on the Florida East Coast in 1950.
In the northern New Jersey suburb where I lived most of the year, segregation was slowly diminishing. Public elementary schools were integrated soon after World War II.
In my high school, teachers and the principal helped all students of promise, regardless of family income, apply to colleges of note, writing detailed recommendations.
In required metal shop, I watched a Black student milling a micrometer with a 9-inch frame to 1/1000-inch tolerance. The tenets of racism were being forcefully challenged in our schools but remained fundamental to most families.
Racism remains embedded in our culture and equity remains evasive. My Black classmate, a veteran of three tours in Vietnam, insisted racism is not only between black and white individuals. He noted that the struggle for accommodation exists between most white people and poor whites and most Blacks.
The appalling sadness of Harper Lee’s lawyer, Atticus Finch, and Lake Worth’s Ben Pease told me friendships are the only way I know to defeat that sadness.
Mere acquaintance with people of other races doesn’t do it. It requires significant gestures again and again. The big question is where to begin? Once accomplished, I learned rewards continue to pour down: soul food!
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
