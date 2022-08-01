What do cookies, ministers, art teachers and Nike have in common? Wait, don’t answer that!
Let me tell you.
A few months back, I decided to learn one special skill in the kitchen. I’ve always been a fair cook and a decent baker, but I had no one skill that was exceptional.
I’ve often been disappointed by fancy cookies decorated with royal icing – ones you might see at a wedding, for instance – because, though they may look gorgeous, they are often hard and rather tasteless. I decided to see if I could create impressive cookies that were also, in a word, yummy.
So began my odyssey in the kitchen. I watched a lot of videos and read a lot of blogs. I spent too much money at Michael’s craft store. I went through 4-pound bags of confectioners’ sugar like nobody’s business. I neglected mundane household tasks like cleaning because I was so engaged in trying the latest chocolate shortbread recipe.
I quickly learned that I liked doing animals the most and went from copying images on the internet to creating some of my own original designs. The day I piped a ruffly pink tutu (with sparkles) on a pig cookie was groundbreaking.
But wait, what does any of this have to with ministers, or, more oddly, Nike?
I’ll tell you. For many years, we sat in the wonderful box pews of the First Religious Society, listening to Harold Babcock, now emeritus minister of that church. and sometimes, after a few minutes, my husband or I would lean toward one another and murmur happily, “Yes! It’s a ‘just do it’ sermon.”
“Just do it,” as everyone in the world knows, is a Nike ad slogan. Like the best slogans, it echoes phrases from the past like, “Live today for tomorrow we may die,” and “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good” – phrases that instruct us not to delay what we can do and be until some mythical better time.
Likewise, Harold urged us to embrace our lives now because now is our only certainty. Trying new skills, doing good for others – he told us not to wait until tomorrow to act on these but to start today. These were the “just do it” sermons that we loved.
OK, fine, you say, I sort of get it. But what about the art teacher part?
Well. I’ve written about Pat Lutz of the Artists Playground before. Pat is that rare teacher who gives her students both skill and inspiration.
She lectures only rarely, but somehow gives everyone in class exactly what they need. Her mantra is “Play! It’s just paint, it’s no big deal! Just play.” These words let us get on with whatever we’re working on, or try something entirely new, without stopping to doubt ourselves.
Learning how to mix colors, work with my hands, prepare a canvas – these skills were easily transferred from the art room to the kitchen. But it was Pat’s voice in my head joyfully urging me to “Just play” that really gave me permission to immerse myself in my cookie making and to see every batch as something to learn from.
At the end of it all, Project Cookie was a success. It was an honor to make a whole menagerie of elephants, foxes, otters and, yes, pigs in tutus for my daughter’s recent baby shower. The joy of sharing them with guests and hearing their kind words, was, well, the icing on the cookie.
The summer warmth has put the brakes on my baking, but I’ll start again in the cooler weather. There’s so much more to learn, but now I have a skill that I didn’t have six months ago. Did I win a Nobel Prize? Nope. Did I teach myself to do something that I can share with friends, family and cookie-loving strangers? I sure did.
If we’re lucky, we have people in our lives who tell us not to wait, who inspire us to try things, large and small, that we didn’t think we could do. Thank you, Harold, thank you, Pat. Thank you for telling all of us to just do it, and to play.
Today, it’s cookies. Tomorrow – the world.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury and is often covered head to toe in flour and sugar.
