Scott LoBaido, a Manhattan pizza shop owner, was so incensed by the city’s proposed municipal order to install emissions-trapping machines for wood- and coal-fired pizza ovens, that he singlehandedly launched the “New York Pizza Party” – an echo from the Boston Tea Party of 1773.
With this action, while being cited by a NYPD police officer for disturbing the peace (from his perspective for disturbing the piece), he cried out, “Give us pizza or give us death” while he promptly tossed four large cheese pizzas – one slice at a time – over the City Hall gates.
He received a ticket for his troubles, the video is viral, and news organizations all over the world are reporting the event after breaking with the New York Post.
The reality is the video also includes a series of rantings which amounts to a list of grievances held by Mr. LoBaido, aligned with rather ultraconservative view points ranging from liberal policy excesses regarding transgenderism, public school failures illegal immigration, and “wokeism.”
What is impressive is that Mr. LoBaido was able to exercise his First Amendment rights without being arrested. The officer should be commended for his restraint.
So what are the pros and cons here?
There is nothing more unnerving from state and local government when they impose ordinances as unfunded mandates. That is, new rules are enacted but the funding for compliance falls on taxpayers and in Mr. LoBaido’s self-styled advocacy, upon the shoulders of small-business owners.
Reports are that city leaders wish to implement new rules requiring restaurant owners to install emissions-trapping machines that could cost thousands of dollars. Naturally, business owners will either pony up the funds, face the prospect of going out of business or many – at least in theory – will convert to electric ovens. With these pending seismic shifts on the New York City pizza scene, the climate goal of city leaders is to reduce wood- and coal-fired pizza oven emissions by 75%.
What has not been widely reported, in conjunction with this newsworthy story, is that seven years ago, the city passed an air quality ordinance for pizza owners to install small air filters to reduce emissions modestly. Remarkably, this technology has been in practice in Italy for decades; the crucible of pizza!
Now, I do know this: Pizza cooked in ovens fired by coal and wood operate much hotter than electric ovens and this along with smokiness adds a quality and texture that cannot be replicated. In fact, aged ovens are considered to add ethereal qualities to the iconic food that date back to centuries of culinary experience.
What no news story has yet revealed is what specific scientific data directly informs the proposal that could cause New York City pizza ovens to contribute to raising the Earth’s atmospheric temperature beyond the Paris Accords’ agreement range of 1.5% to 2% Celsius this century.
If I could truly save the Earth by either eating less pizza or relegating myself to, God forbid, indulging in conveyor-belted pizza with giant toaster elements, I would.
Otherwise, is it really worth destroying the local economy of a world-renowned food produced in New York City by traditions and care that has captured the imagination of people all over the world on scant evidence?
Perhaps, most disconcerting is the implied position of Mr. LoBaido that may hold a kernel of truth. If this is allowed, how far will climate-centric policymakers go to reorder society beyond the bounds of sensibility?
Joe D’Amore’s wife, Yolanda, makes awesome homemade Margherita pizza in a gas-fired oven. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
