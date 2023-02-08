Plum Island residents are relearning an age-old lesson: If you shovel sand against the tide, it is the tide, not you, that will decide where the sand goes.
For several hundred years, they have been shoveling sand against the tide; building groins, seawalls, rock spurs and stone jetties in a vain attempt to stop the Atlantic Ocean. The solutions have only created worse erosion farther down the beach.
Now, it's the Army Corps of Engineers' turn. They are dredging the Piscataqua River in Maine and the Merrimack River in Massachusetts and pumping the dredged sand in front of half a dozen endangered homes in a neighborhood with 20 more houses at risk.
This is simply the latest attempt to fight the Atlantic in the island’s long history colored by erosion.
In 1829, Moses Pettingell bought the northern end of the island to cut salt hay, which gave his cows’ milk its distinctive salty tang. But he also felled trees to make masts. The practice led to the erosion and landward migration of the island’s many tall dunes.
But Moses made his real money by mining Plum Island sand and shipping it on schooners to Boston, where it was used to build houses in the tony, new community called the Back Bay.
This is the reason that many of today’s Back Bay buildings are crumbling. Plum Island’s salty sand made the houses’ mortar unstable.
In the 1830s, a series of storms filled in the mouth of the Merrimack River, so it shifted over a mile north. The Army Corps of Engineers was brought in to build two massive jetties to hold the river in place.
This gave Pettingell several hundred new acres of beach that had been formerly part of Salisbury. Residents of the two towns sued each other, only to the benefit of their country lawyers.
By 1880, Pettingell realized his sand was more valuable on Plum Island than in Boston buildings, so he started selling lots for summer cottages. Initially, they were just simple hunting and fishing camps with outhouses and shallow wells dug into the sand.
When erosion threatened the cottages, the owners would simply hook them up to a team of horses and slide them up the beach, making the lots more crowded.
By the 1890s, the houses were so tightly packed that residents were coming down with crippling diarrhea as waste from their outhouses leached into their drinking water. So, the EPA made the two communities install a unique vacuum sewer system.
The finicky system sucked wastewater out of the houses and under the barrier beach in unstable pipes to a wastewater treatment plant on the banks of the flood-prone Merrimack River.
This made Massachusetts one of the few states to allow sewage lines to be installed under an erosion-prone barrier beach. The system failed in 2015, filling several dozen houses with raw sewage and causing their owners to evacuate the snowbound island.
However, the new sewer and water systems convinced the homeowners to sink their life earnings into ever-larger, year-round homes that were then doubly vulnerable to erosion. It was this erosion that pitted the Newbury residents of Plum Island against their Newburyport neighbors.
A March 2013 storm set the scene. It swept six Newbury houses out to sea and led to the condemnation of 29 other homes. The residents of Newbury were convinced that the culprit was the Merrimack River’s two jetties almost a mile away in Newburyport.
Using a highly paid lobbyist and the largest anti-environmentalist organization in the United States, Newbury residents coerced the Corps into “repairing” the jetties to the tune of $24 million.
The fortification blocked the natural flow of sand so effectively that the beach in front of the Newburyport houses started eroding at the rate of 30 feet a month and 100 feet a year. By 2017, more than 500 feet of high dunes had eroded away, and six houses were within 50 feet of tumbling into the Atlantic Ocean.
Then, Plum Island became yet another casualty of politics and the pandemic. Prior to COVID-19, Massachusetts and Newburyport built two sacrificial dunes in front of Newburyport’s Northern Reservation Terrace neighborhood.
The artificial dunes were a success. They absorbed the waves’ energy to protect the homes, dunes and beach. In doing so, the sacrificial dunes washed away as advertised. However, the narrative took hold that the dunes had been a failure and that a rock seawall was the answer.
The seawall caused waves to erode the beach so that now low tide is at the base of the seawall, the houses were in the foreshore, and the high tides reach behind the houses where they are building a new dune … but in the wrong place.
If the Corps had started shoveling sand before the pandemic, the tides would now be building a nice new dune in front of the houses instead of behind them.
Bill Sargent is a science writer. He lives in Ipswich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.