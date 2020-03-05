The Conversation Café of Essex County, a model of facilitated discussion that emphasizes intentional listening, recently hosted two community sessions focused on the impact of the redevelopment of Newburyport’s former Brown School in the South End.
In December 2019, the local citizen group One Newburyport asked the Conversation Café to help bring citizens together for further conversation about the former school. The conversations which took place on Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 were only marginally well-attended.
The purpose of this piece is to speak out against the false narrative that surrounded the meetings and share the comments made by participants of both meetings.
While it is true that One Newburyport is strongly in favor of more affordable housing in Newburyport, the purpose of the meetings was not to influence participants in that direction.
The facilitators of the Cafés, myself and Linda Sanchez, are not residents of Newburyport and have no skin in that game. The goal of the Conversation Café is to help people listen to each other.
As a facilitator, I would like to share comments taken directly from the Brown School meetings in order to achieve the outcome of greater listening between neighbors:
Participants commented about the usage of the Brown School:
“I agree that we need affordable housing, but I worry that using the school for housing will add to the traffic and parking problems we already face in this densely populated neighborhood.”
“What the neighborhood should strive for is an open and welcoming community.”
“I believe there is a possibility for common ground because neighbors agree that they want something beautiful and attractive.”
“I recognize redeveloping Brown School is a unique opportunity for Newburyport to create affordable housing.”
“Housing may be a critical need, but there are other good uses for our currently unused spaces at Brown School — uses that would complement the Youth Services program,” the current tenant for the first-floor space including the gym.
On the Conversation Café, participants commented:
“I didn’t feel like an ‘other’ at the Conversation Café. I witnessed a lot of acceptance and understanding.”
“Our conversation wasn’t a conservative vs. liberal argument nor was it a contest between advocates and neighborhood residents.”
“I feel disappointment that some neighbors were advised not to attend tonight and were given inaccurate information about the intent of the meeting.”
Some participants acknowledged that they had read an unsigned document distributed on the South End discouraging neighbors from attending the Conversation Café.
“I have a stake in the future of the Brown School and, based on what I’d heard beforehand, I believed the Conversation Café meeting would just be a forum sponsored by advocates opposed to the interests of neighbors, but I found that the process used in facilitating the meeting did not judge any particular opinion as right or wrong.”
If you are interested in participating in a Conversation Café regarding the Brown School, send a message to @conversationcafeofessexcounty.
Elizabeth Rose is a facilitator for the Conversation Café.
