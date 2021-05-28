This one I wrestled with.
In my collection of family photo albums is one kept through the World War II years by my mother and father, Dad was a U.S. Navy welfare and recreation officer stationed first at Kaneohe Bay in Hawaii and later at Roi-Namur on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
His duties included setting up physical fitness programs and organizing entertainment tours, including Hollywood celebrities and Major League Baseball players.
Here’s where my dilemma begins.
In the album are official Navy photographs of the celebrities, such as Jack Benny and Betty Hutton, and the ballplayers, such as Hall of Famers Johnny Mize and Peewee Reese plus Johnny Vander Meer, the only Major League pitcher ever to throw back-to-back no-hitters.
Furthermore, in some of the exhibition games, my father is behind the plate as umpire. On the photographs, in his own inimitable handwriting, he has identified each of the significant players, and on the back of each are his initials as the naval censor approving the mailing of the photos.
On a lark, it occurred to me that the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown might be interested in the photos as a record of Major League Baseball during the war. So I contacted Susan McKay, the director of collections, to ascertain her interest, adding that I also had edited into a manuscript some 700 of Dad’s letters home, many describing the baseball action and personalities.
Sure, she said, she’d like to take a look.
So, I sent her an email note with some of the scanned photographs as attachments.
“Attached are nine WWII photos, the first from Kaneohe and the rest from Roi-Namur. In the first, the Major Leaguers are Johnny Mize, Wes Schulmerich, Marv Felderman, Tom Ferrick and Hugh Casey. My dad, R.L. ‘Pete’ Deane, is out of uniform in the back row, identified as ‘Guess Who!!!,’ as he was shipping out to Roi that afternoon.
“He explained in a letter to my mother back home in Vermont: ‘June 28. Here I am, still waiting my turn for a seat in the plane (to Roi-Namur). They finally got around to taking a picture of our ball club yesterday. I was out there in trunks, so put on a baseball cap and stood behind a couple fellows in the back row so that I wouldn’t spoil things. Am pretty sure that all that showed was my head. It was a wild ballgame. Mize sure had a field day, hitting three over the fence. What power he has got, around six-foot three and weighing around two-sixty. I look like a pygmy beside him …’
“While I don't have a photo of Joe DiMaggio, Dad wrote home about meeting him in Hawaii: ‘June 8. Had quite a day here yesterday. What a crowd at the ballgame with the army team. We lost 5 to 4 in eleven innings. The closest I got to playing was almost pinch hitting. Then they changed pitchers, and I didn’t get up to hit. Getting a bit discouraged, but guess I shouldn’t let it bother too much. Pretty hard to break back into the line-up. We had a nice steak feed after the game. I had quite a chat with Joe DiMaggio. He was interested in hearing about Red Rolfe back at Yale. He played with Red a couple years ago. Joe enjoys handball very much, and he invited me over to play. Hope to make it sometime seeing we have no courts here. It was nice to talk with him. I got quite a kick out of it after reading so much about him…’”
In just a few short days, I heard back from the Hall.
“The Library Acquisitions Committee reviewed your donation submission this morning and voted to accept the photos into the permanent collection if you wish to part with them. Are the photos in the manuscript, and, if so, would you be sending that as well?”
I was elated. My father would be in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
But … .
The Hall wanted the originals. The ones my father had held in his hands, had labeled, had stamped for approval for mailing … .
I had the scanned files from which I could have replacements printed, and I would have the originals of the celebrity photos still in the album, but it was hard for me to let go.
I talked to several friends and family members, most of whom thought it would be “cool” to have material in the Hall of Fame.
Finally, in the clincher, I got an email from my younger son, himself an art archivist at the Harvard Museums.
“So cool, Dad! It would be great for the photos to be in a collection where many people could see them. They probably wouldn’t be on view necessarily, but they would be stored and handled properly. It’s really neat that they are interested in them. I would go for it.”
Off went the package, while a note was added to the old album — “Originals donated to the Baseball Hall of Fame.”
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
