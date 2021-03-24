As I See It: Priorities for the next mayor

I took out nomination papers to run for mayor of Newburyport two weeks ago. For deeply heartfelt personal reasons, I have decided that it is not in my family’s best interest to take on this incredible challenge.
My dear wife was a superintendent’s widow for many years and has drawn the line that while she knows I would be great at the job, she wants no part of the expectations that come with being the mayor’s wife. She has paid her dues.
But, if I were the mayor, these would have been my priorities in my first term.
1. Ensure that Newburyport is a destination attraction and even greater for us who live here. This city needs a quality hotel/convention center that brings people from all over the world, and attracts meaningful conferences. It would be a cultural and economic boon to this city.
2. Affordable housing is essential. Not only is it nearly impossible for young people to make a go of it here, but elderly people on fixed incomes are at peril to lose their homes to tax increases. We need to freeze taxes for seniors on limited incomes. Affordable housing would also attract a vibrant and diverse montage of residents that would add to our city.
3. Not only do we have to demand that the Merrimack is clean, we need to address the rising waters that are likely to threaten Plum Island, our drinking water, the sewage treatment plant and all properties abutting the river. Climate change is not a political event; it is a scientific promise. We are doomed if we don’t act immediately and people living on the water should not expect public money to pay for the inevitable.
4. Our children deserve a world-class education. Over 60% of our tax dollars go to this cause and we need to make sure every dollar is wisely spent. No school budget building process should start with the status quo – looking at what is and adding to it. Instead, we must start every year from the ground up and look at every cost center with an eye on balancing the needs of our kids with the wallets of our taxpayers.
5. Look at how messy downtown is. It is littered and poorly kept. City parks have tree limbs that are not taken care of for years. Our streets have potholes old enough to deserve an anniversary card. Local businesses need the vigorous support of the Chamber of Commerce. Are you not sad to see so much brown paper covering the storefronts when so many people just love to come to our city? Taking care of small things makes all the big things work better.
6. As mayor, my office and City Hall would be open. I would have an open door policy. I would celebrate and honor the fact that people would want to come and exchange ideas and be heard. City Hall is not a fortress and even with the pandemic, we could keep the doors open for business. The post office is open, banks are open, why not the city?
I love this city. The most precious town I walked through as I walked across America is Newburyport. I hope mayoral candidates work to move our city toward continued greatness. It is all about leadership. This city deserves a world-class, optimistic, whatever-it-takes, people-first mayor who is a servant to all citizens in town and holds their dreams and hopes close to his or her heart. I hope the next mayor shares a similar vision for this city as I do.
William Shuttleworth of Newburyport is a retired school superintendent and U.S. Air Force veteran who walked across America in 2019 to raise awareness of the unmet needs of veterans.
