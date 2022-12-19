As we head into colder weather, the Energy Advisory Committee in Newburyport would like to alert residents and small businesses that MassSave is offering very low prices (starting at $9.99) on smart programmable thermostats. If you have not already upgraded to a smart thermostat, now is the time to consider making the switch.
Information and pricing can be found on the MassSave website: Discount thermostats from MassSave.
The benefits of smart thermostats are programmable and offer homeowners cost savings, remote operation, energy efficiency, and less stress on your heating and cooling systems. Smart thermostats are easily customized.
For example, if your house is cold in the morning when you wake up, you need to manually adjust the thermostat and wait for the temperature to change. This change in the thermostat setting results in high energy use and costs.
However, smart thermostats give you a number of advanced features to automatically warm the house before you wake up to improve your comfort level, and that alone may make it worth the upgrade.
The advanced technology used in smart thermostats allows you to control and monitor your heating and cooling systems on the fly. The thermostats can be connected to your home’s Wi-Fi and controlled by an app on your smartphone.
If you’ve ever been on vacation and returned to a freezing home in the middle winter (because you turned your thermoset down to the lowest temperature possible to save money while away), then you will quickly see the benefits of being able to remotely increase the heat temperature prior to your arrival.
Other features include the thermostats being able to learn your schedule and preferences as well as knowing when you’ve left the house and will automatically make temperature changes (also known as pattern recognition and temperature setbacks).
These automated features allow for greater cost savings due to increased efficiency. In addition, the smart thermostats can provide additional cost savings by participating in programs with National Grid to save energy when electricity demand is high.
All efforts to reduce energy consumption will help our community achieve its net zero carbon goals for 2050. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, households can potentially save up to 10% percent a year on energy costs using a programmable or smart thermostat.
Factors for cost savings includes the type of heating system and cooling system (forced air vs. steam heat) and location of the thermostat.
You may or may not need to hire an electrician to install a smart thermostat. If your existing thermostat has a C wire (also known as a common wire or a second wire), then you may be able to do the install yourself.
Older thermostats only required one wire to control the heating and cooling system. You can get more help from the service company that works on your heating and cooling system, or from a MassSave home energy audit.
The Newburyport Energy Advisory Committee, established in 2006, studies, evaluates and makes recommendations to the City Council and the mayor regarding energy conservation, energy efficiency, and/or conversion to greener energy sources.
Jo Ann Clemens is a member of the Newburyport Energy Advisory Committee.
