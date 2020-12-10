Over the weekend of Nov. 7, Pfizer Inc. announced they had developed a vaccine that was 95% effective against COVID-19. The company that I retired from in 1995, after 40 years of service, had accomplished the impossible. My admiration for the company knows no bounds. Pfizer has always placed mankind's values ahead of everything they made from 1849 to 2020. Their family of products were primarily derived from the good earth natural sources: soil, sun, water.
Charles Pfizer and his cousin Charles Erhart emigrated from Germany to the U.S. in 1848. The next year, Chas. Pfizer & Co was formed in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The company imported chemicals for use in food and medical products, but they also compounded needed pharmaceuticals, such as santonin, to combat parasitic worms. The starting material was dried flower heads from the Levant plant, a type of cotton.
The major imports were lemons and dried argols (grape skins) from which food acidulants such as citric acid and tartaric acid were derived. Unfortunately, lemons and grapes were at the mercy of weather (drought) and government upheaval in Europe. The first World War convinced Pfizer to make its own citric. The company discovered that a common bacteria, Aspergillus niger, found as bread mold, could produce the acidulant by fermentation. Starting with five gallon flasks, in 1916, it took until 1919 before they could produce citric acid in 10,000 gallon deep tank fermenters where the bacteria digested sugar. Yields increased when cheaper molasses was utilized as the growth media. This serendipity discovery led to the "Era of Antibiotics" in 1941 starting with Penicillin.
In 1928, Dr. Alexander Fleming set a small Petri dish on his laboratory window sill containing bacteria in a nutrient media. He found a fungus growing on the media which he identified as Pennicilium notatum. What was uncommon was a clearing around the mold – something had killed it. He cultured the mold and referred to it as Penicillin. Although he produced a small amount, there was no interest in it. Years later, during the "blitz" of 1940, German bombs were killing and maiming thousands in London. Dr. Howard Storey recalled Fleming's success in killing bacteria. He tried a small amount on a dying policeman who had an infection. It cleared the wound, but there wasn't enough penicillin to save his life
The British government in 1941 appealed to President Roosevelt to provide penicillin via fermentation. Roosevelt called upon Pfizer, Squibb, Merck and American Cyanamide. Pfizer responded and produced the antibiotic under a government label, not their own. Penicillin was made available by 1944 to save thousands of lives on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.
After the war, Pfizer became the prime supplier to major pharmaceutical companies, including Parke-Davis, E.J.Lilly, and Upjohn, who sold it under their label. In the late 1940s, Pfizer decided to market it themselves and formed Pfizer Laboratories.
In 1950, Pfizer research working with the soil organism Streptomyces rimosus created the antibiotic Terramycin (Oxytetracycline) which combated pneumonia, dysentery and septicemia. The prefix "terra", meaning soil, was aptly coined by their president John E.McKeen.
I joined the Chemicals Division of Chas. Pfizer & Co in 1995. Company sales were approximately $300 million; in 2019, sales were $57.75 billion. During my tenure, Pfizer stock provided the funds to purchase three homes in six states as we "saluted the flag" and moved when requested. It enabled my wife to graduate from law school and start her practice.
The Chemicals Division, one of 12, was the world's largest supplier of vitamins, food additives such as acidulants and preservatives. In addition, they made industrial products: DEET, mosquito repellent, and Itaconic acid which revolutionized the carpet industry functioning as a latex binder between carpet and backing eliminating stitching; Citric as a non-toxic plastic became Citroflex which eliminated rubber gaskets in food products making a better air tight closure.
By 1995, Pfizer eliminated all divisions not concerned with pharmaceuticals, including Coty, Leeming Pacquin, Agriculture, Pigments and Metals and the Chemicals Division, to name a few. Their dedication to innovative medicines, focusing on biological sciences, established medicines such as Lipitor, and consumer healthcare has led as we have seen to the vaccine for COVID 19.
Their slogan, stablished in 1849 by Charles Pfizer, is still appropriate "Pfizer Quality" in everything they manufacture to serve mankind.
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
