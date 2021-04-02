I was a churchgoer in my youth, but being in the military changed all of that. As a young guy, Sundays were always church days.
It seems to me that everybody went to church on Sunday. We would dress up in our Sunday best and spend the morning in a crowded church. Then, it seems we would stay in our best clothes all day long.
I can recall going to church only twice in my almost three years of military service. Just recently, I wrote an article about one of these churches that I went to. It was in Nancy, France. I wrote how startling the noise was when people changed their chairs around. I thought that was a strange experience.
My next opportunity to get into a church was another strange experience. This was in World War II after we made a crossing on the Rhine River after capturing a bridge in Remagen, Germany.
We caught the bridge before it was completely blown by the enemy. Thus, we were able to get a large number of troops across safely before it all collapsed.
Just a short distance south of that bridge, we would make another crossing. Let me tell you that was a hairy experience. It took a couple of days to see all the sections of that pontoon bridge get all connected. The river was very wide and swift.
That next Sunday, Easter Sunday, an announcement was made that there would be a church truck leaving at such and such time. Only about 10 of us showed up to get into that truck.
We crossed that pontoon bridge and soon entered a small village on the German side of the river. We pulled up across from a church, parked and got out of the truck.
We were wearing our steel helmets and had our rifles hanging down over one shoulder; that must have been a scary sight. As we approached the church, one of the people standing outside said, “Step aside, make way for the Americans to enter.”
We stepped inside this small church that was packed with people, all of the pews were taken. It was all civilians, no other soldiers, of course. I know I felt so strange about being there and they must have had the same feeling.
All during the service, people would turn their heads to look at us, many with tears in their eyes. It felt like a mini truce with us being there. The war was still happening but we were all in church together.
The service was in Latin, as we were familiar with. When it was over, we filed out of there and crossed the street to get back on our truck. We filed out silently, got on our truck, and went back across that pontoon bridge.
I am so upset with myself because I don’t know the name of that little village. How I would love to go back and visit it again. The Methodist Church in Salisbury sort of reminds me of that German church.
It was right on the Rhine River and as you may know, that is a beautiful area. I never had the opportunity to cruise that river but many people have and I envy them.
From that post on the Rhine, we went to the southern part of Germany, called Bavaria at the time. I can recall some of the beautiful sights along the way, and would love to be able to go back again.
When the war ended, my unit was in Linz, Austria. In just a short while, they broke our outfit up and we went our separate ways. Meanwhile, we all thought we were next going to Japan, but fortunately we didn’t have to go.
I still have memories of how beautiful that area was in Germany. Not far away, you could see the foothills of the Alps and the Danube flowing by.
I really hated to leave the area because I always felt sorry that I didn’t have a chance to speak to many German people, particularly those who shared their church with us on Easter Sunday.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
