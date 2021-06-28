There is no comparison between Independence Day back in the 1930s and today.
Back then when the Fourth of July rolled around, it was like a war zone. You can’t believe the noise back then.
First of all, every neighborhood was filled with kids. There were kids galore and they all bought large amounts of fireworks. I could only afford a small bagful.
Other people bought so much they were shot off all day long and into the night. You could buy small batches of firecrackers of different lengths. Many also bought cherry bombs the size of large walnuts.
Sometimes, we would go into some woodsy area and play war. We would toss the cherry bombs around like hand grenades.
Mostly, we played in the street and on sidewalks. There were not many cars around back then. One favorite activity was to blow different sizeD empty cans in the air.
It was the same all over the city. I can still recall saying when setting one off, “The Spirit of ‘76, yippee!” We did have in mind the purpose of it all.
Each year, the city built a huge pile of rubble in Central Park. They would build this huge pile of things to burn. Before igniting it, they would spray it with oil, which caused it to burn even better.
People from all over town would walk in the darkness to the park on the night before the 4th. There were not any chairs, we all stood a short distance from the pile to watch it burn.
We stood very close to one another, all exclaiming some oohs and aahs. No one could take their eyes away. When it burned down, we all walked home. Not much cost but some good fun.
Because of the number of injuries from firecrackers, the government put a stop to it all. So today, we have quiet, for the most part, with only one big display on the riverfront.
The night of the fireworks, people have cookouts to be near the site. Always a real good time.
We all read in our history classes about the American Revolution. I hope today’s students are still learning about it.
Everyone should be aware and understand how this country was formed. We had some great leaders back then. I rather doubt the leaders today are of the same quality.
People like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, Benjamin Franklin and John Adams did so much for our country.
We weren’t a nation in the beginning, only 13 colonies, each with its own militia. With no taxes, we had no money but we took on the British. They had a strong, well-equipped army and navy.
We went against them with nothing but each other and defeated them. It seems like a miracle, but we did it!
That’s why we should continue to celebrate, to remember how our great country started.
Bob “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
