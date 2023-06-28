Best Defense Organization has been taking veterans back to celebrate D-Day for a few years.
Fortunately, I was invited last year and again this year to be there. It is such a marvelous experience that I just cannot turn it down.
Just surviving the war was enough for me but to return with other veterans is really something else. During the war, we all did such different things – tank man, gunners, paratroopers, etc.
We are all different, did different things, but we are all the same – we look the same, we are all around 100 years old. It’s really a marvelous experience.
Each veteran was supplied with a caretaker. My daughter was mine. We veterans couldn’t do anything alone; we needed to have a caretaker with us.
They wheeled us around in wheelchairs – we weren’t able to walk any distance. In Normandy, we traveled to places in three big buses. They were with us the entire time.
The caretakers were so helpful and so caring and loving, it was terrific. Some were very young – just out of high school. I was so impressed with their maturity and how comfortable they were with us old-timers.
It is strange to say that my roots go back to Normandy. A younger Jacques Chouinard left there in the 1600s and like all of those descendants, they all went to Quebec, Canada.
There, he started a family. In Quebec, there is a Chouinard organization that has a reunion every year.
People from all over the world go there. My niece Karen Fernandez took me there two years in a row.
Normandy is so pretty, the government is protecting the area. They are keeping it the same, no development. It is all beautiful farmlands. I could live there in a minute.
We visited two very nice towns and people from all over Europe came to meet us at these towns. We would get off the bus and line up in two rows in wheelchairs and get pushed to these beautiful squares to sit and have a program. Those towns are so pretty with those stone buildings and narrow streets. I would just love to go back as a tourist again.
All of us soldiers were given a stack of photos of ourselves and we handed them out to all the folks who greeted us. You might think we were giving out bars of candy, they grabbed them so well.
Best Defense is run by Donnie and Kathy Edwards. He played professional football for several years and she was a model. They are great leaders and both are so energetic and attractive.
Best Defense is already arranging for another trip to Normandy for the 80th anniversary and I expect it will be even larger than the couple I’ve been to. My daughter Mary Ann Fitzgerald and all of us veterans have been invited to attend.
I will have to keep active and I am hoping that I will be up for it. At 100 years of age, how could I turn down an offer such as that?
