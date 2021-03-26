I have been thinking long and hard about this, and I believe I have come to a conclusion about at least one problem plaguing society these days.
We don’t get enough old-fashioned cakes and pies anymore.
Dessert is still with us, of course, but it’s all tortes and sorbets and tiramisu and crème brulee.
Pick up any “ladies” magazine from the 1950s — Woman’s Day is my favorite – and you’ll see what I mean. Glorious illustrations of mouthwatering layer cakes and towering fruit or cream pies confront you on nearly every page.
Benjamin Darling, in his book "Cakes Men Like," calls the 1930s, '40s and '50s “the dessert years,” when companies competed for housewives’ loyalty by giving away recipe booklets and commissioning artists to create ads featuring the stunning creations that could be made from their products.
Betty Crocker, of course, is front and center, helping housewives be both thrifty and successful in their baking. The Betty of the early 1950s is a severe-looking gal — she’s got Marcel-waved hair with touches of gray and a serious expression. This is a woman who will not steer you wrong when it comes to cake.
“Easy! Economical! As-You-Like-It Cake” states Betty in an ad featuring a gorgeous cake with three different frostings.
In an early example of cross-marketing, Betty promotes the use of Gold Medal Flour as a “cake baking secret you should know! From sack to sack, Gold Medal’s baking quality never varies … substitute a less uniform flour and you’ll waste ingredients, costing more.” Cooks in the 1950s were ready for reliability and uniformity in their ingredients, and Betty was all over that.
But she could rock out when needed, too. Here is her eye-catching Colorvision Cake, a gorgeous study in pink on pink, creating by the “glamour trick” of adding “your favorite Gelatin Dessert” to one of Betty’s party cake mixes. She tops it with her cherry fluff frosting and raves “our frosting mixes give you real home-cooked tasting frosting. Thrifty too!”
But competitor Pillsbury was not afraid to match wits with Betty and get all seductive. “His heart will go ‘pitty pat’ when you bake your man a peach pie like this,” promises an ad for pie crust mix that features a juicy and glistening slice of peach pie.
“Turn him loose on your pie — and watch the man get moon-eyed when he forks into the flaky, tender crust you’re bound to turn out … pamper him, please him, with your homemade pie, tonight.” Wait, are we still talking about dessert?
Of course, too much pie and cake lead to … problems. “WATCH OUT — abdomen sag is ugly and dangerous!” warns an ad for Spencer support garments. “A sagging abdomen is a dangerous thing to neglect ... the functioning of every organ is impaired and even your personality suffers.”
Why did I eat all the cake, '50s ladies must have wondered. But, no worries, Spencer had them covered. “The minute you put on your Spencer, you feel stimulating support! You’ll look more alert and feel more alive! Send for your FREE 24-page booklet.”
Desserts and girdles — we can relate to those right now. Raise your hand if you’ve just gone through your own version of a dessert year, and let me know if you want the address for Spencer’s 24-page booklet. I’ve already sent for mine.
Marilyn Archibald lives in West Newbury and can be reached at archie4618@aol.com.
