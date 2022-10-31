It was late afternoon on Halloween but there were still plenty of red and yellow leaves on the trees surrounding the old quarry.
I stood up on my pedals as we biked the highest part of the rocky trail surrounding the steep-sided quarry. I always shivered a little here, thinking what would happen if my front wheel slipped and I pitched down into the water.
I had never had a problem – maybe because I was so wary of it – but I still disliked that spot and was always glad to be past it.
Soon, we came off the trail and onto a dirt road. This area was usually deserted but up ahead I thought I could see a figure. He disappeared as we rounded a bend, then came into sight again.
We drew closer, rocks flying under our tires. His back was to us, but I could see him distinctly now, tall and lanky, wearing an old-fashioned baseball jacket. His walk was halting.
We pulled even with him. I slowed as he spoke to us but didn’t catch his words. I put my foot down, stopping my bike. Ahead, my husband did the same. I said, “Excuse me?”
He raised his head. He was staring directly at us, but it felt like his eyes were looking sideways at the same time. He was young, probably 16 or 17. His hair was very short, and he clutched his jacket tightly around himself although the day was warm.
“I said, ‘Lots of bwanches down from the wind.’” His speech was garbled.
“Yes, there certainly are. Big branches down everywhere,” I said politely, lifting my foot and preparing to pedal again.
He raised his hand and again I felt like he was looking in a different direction even though his eyes were meeting mine. “Be carefwul.”
“Thank you.” I forced a smile and we moved off.
The dirt road ended shortly, and we came to pavement. For reasons I still can’t explain, I stopped my bike and looked behind me.
I could see straight back to where we had stopped to talk to the boy less than 30 seconds before. There was no one in sight. I pointed and my husband looked back. His eyes widened. I felt an electric shock run through me.
We rolled fast down the hill, pulling up at the bottom. We stopped and looked at each other. I felt sick.
“You guys look like you’ve seen a ghost.”
The man raking leaves in the yard opposite where we stopped spoke quietly. We both turned and stared at him.
“You’ve seen him, haven’t you?”
I shook my head a little frantically. “What? Who?”
The man nodded back toward the top of hill. “Robert, or at least that’s what people say his name was. Supposedly, it happened in the 1950s. He was different and always picked on. A bunch of kids lured him to the quarry as a joke.”
The man leaned on his rake. “The story is that they got him drunk and left him, thinking they would just scare him. But he supposedly fell off the steepest part of the quarry ledge, at the high point of the trail. You probably know it.
“Oh my God.”
The man stared at us more intently now.
“The crazy thing is that they say his body was never recovered. How could that be? That quarry is deep but it’s not that big. Bodies always eventually surface, but his never did, or so they say.”
We had drawn closer together. I whispered, looking back up the hill. “Have you seen him?”
“Twice in my life, though not for a long time. I don’t walk up there anymore.” The man stuck his hands in his pockets.
We looked at each other for another moment, and then he nodded to us and resumed raking. We pushed off, heading down the hill toward the main road.
We didn’t say anything to each other, but I knew that we wouldn’t be going back through the quarries. Not today.
Maybe not ever.
Happy Halloween everyone!
Marilyn Archibald lives in West Newbury. Email her at archie4618@aol.com.
