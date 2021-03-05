Well, it’s been a quiet winter on Plum Island, my retreat from the mania of the mainland where all the Port's coffee shops are being evicted by landlords hungry for higher rent paid by yet more chain restaurants and jewelry shops.
Only a matter of time before downtown has a second Starbucks — or will it be “a” Peet's?
And where planners are putting traffic lights on a traffic circle, which is about as sensible as putting a crosswalk on an interstate highway.
Like interstates, albeit slower, rotaries exist for the sake of continuous motion. That’s why interstates have ramps at slight angles that go some distance before a driver sees a stop sign.
Once upon common sense, that logic applied to the exits off of rotaries. A traffic light as close as Parker Street — rather than a reasonable distance up State Street, say at the strip mall’s entrance — will make it abrupt.
Abrupt on any road means danger. It’s the reason we have yellow lights between red and green.
But if you’re looking for common sense in Port Newbury, better try the cemeteries out on Storey Ave. — before you wind up there without knowing it.
No matter. Port Newbury is now a place where pedestrians and cyclists can cross anywhere they want, ignore every rule that has ever been, not bother to look both ways, or even one way, and any resulting accident is the fault of the unlucky driver who hits them.
Won't surprise me if, before long, a collision between a cyclist and a pedestrian is blamed on the owner of the nearest parked car.
Only question would be whether police venture into the nearest businesses and knock on the doors of nearby homes to find the sucker, or if they simply leave a ticket on the windshield.
And don’t be fooled by the word "accident.” When rules for safety are allowed to lapse, such collisions are not accidental. They are inevitable.
Then again, if I were to hit a jaywalker, it would be an accident. That's only because, when I see the ones with eyes glued to screens, I actually want to run them down. It's getting more and more difficult to resist that temptation. At my age, “life sentence” is less and less of a disincentive.
But that's all happening at the zoo that still calls itself a city on the other side of the salt marsh. I'm on a sandbar where I can keep an eye on it, enjoying self-imposed exile by taking long daily walks into a coastal wildlife reserve on the migratory path of many birds.
Last month, we had peregrine falcons, snowy owls, short-eared owls, Cooper's hawks, and surprisingly attractive ducks called northern pintails.
Luckily for me, ducks land in the marsh just 50 feet from the bench where I like to sit. That's also where the road has a pullover lane so that photographers can safely position tripods and take pictures.
Right there, you see the difference between Plum Island and Port Newbury.
Here, we have an extra lane to keep cars moving. Port planners would just as soon let parked cars create a bottleneck, figuring that, as soon as drivers get out, they become pedestrians with the right to make the entire world stop on a dime.
But I regress.
My presence on that bench makes visitors think I might be a birder, so they'll ask a simple question such as, “Do owls land here?”
When I say, "Yes," they think I'm a consultant for "Sibley Field Guide" and start asking things way beyond my pay grade. When the pay is little or nothing, it’s fun to make stuff up.
And so I’m having a grand time here on Plum Island where all the roads are for driving, all the pedestrians look both ways, and all the birds, every one of them, are above average.
Jack Garvey, author of "Keep Newburyport Weird," answers life’s persistent questions at hammlynn@gmail.com and at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
