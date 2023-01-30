Right now, my dining room looks like some kind of crafting blizzard has struck it.
The floor is covered with sheets of paper of all sizes and small scraps are everywhere. The table is invisible under the boxes of supplies, mountain of albums, photos, tape runners, scissors and guillotine-like trimmers.
Yes, I’m scrapbooking again.
I don’t consider myself any kind of artist with a camera but I’m good at documenting my family’s life and growth. When I discovered scrapbooking, I was elated – it’s basically crafting with pictures, using colorful or patterned paper to make interesting backgrounds and frames, handwriting comments, arranging photos thematically. Your only limit is your own creativity (and your budget at Michael’s).
I’ve been scrapbooking for nearly three decades. My albums are some of my most treasured possessions, the “grab in a fire” ones.
I was introduced to scrapbooking at a workshop years ago. I was instantly hooked. Suddenly, instead of just chucking pictures randomly into albums, I could arrange them, curate them, use them to illustrate our life, events and travels. Finally, I had a way to utilize and make sense of all those pictures I had been accumulating.
Because admittedly, I am a bit of a photo nut, and for this I blame/credit my father. I can still see the long table in his basement covered with mountains of pictures – loose pictures, boxes of pictures, albums of pictures (Wow, sound like anyone we know?).
My father took thousands of photos during his life, including vast numbers of car and airplane pics. I loved sifting through all of them, looking for the gems like those from his time in the Pacific during World War II.
But back to the workshop – I can still recall the simultaneous horror and thrill I got when the instructor put a picture in her photo trimmer and announced “It’s OK to cut pictures,” and then chopped away. Cut pictures? Are you kidding me?
The reverence of treating photos like they were the lost Ark of the Covenant was turned on its head, and after that there was no stopping me.
My scrapbooking style has changed a good bit over the years. I am slightly embarrassed when I look back at my earliest album. Too cutesy, too many stickers, too many funny shapes. But that’s OK. We all grow and change. I think my albums now look a little more sophisticated, but who knows? Maybe 10 years from now, I’ll think differently.
Also, there was a time – we’ll call it the “Scrapbooking Dark Ages” – when I gave it up entirely.
For a while, maybe a whole decade, it seemed that paper pictures and actual albums weren’t something to bother with anymore. Why go to all that work when everything was on your phone or computer? When you could make any picture a black-and-white picture or a sepia-toned one, or something that looked like Andy Warhol or Matisse had tinkered with it? It seemed my scrapbooking days were over.
And then, a few years ago, I heard their siren call again. I think it was at least in part because of my art classes and rediscovering the joy of using my hands, of playing with paper and paint, of being creative.
I realized I missed the tactile side of pictures and photography; actual pictures in an actual album, one you could hold in your hands. I remembered the many times with my kids when we were crowded around one or other of the albums, howling with laughter. I realized I couldn’t give that up.
I didn’t try to go back and recapture everything I had missed during the lost years when I started again (although our trip to Paris did make a very unchronological appearance).
I remembered the words of my scrapbook instructor when she talked about how people were often overwhelmed with their pictures, not knowing where to begin. “Start where you are,” she said. “You can’t document your whole life at one time. Start where you are right now and go from there. Don’t be afraid to take charge.”
Words to live by, in scrapbooking and in life.
I’m very much back at it now. My biggest problem recently has been how to manage the pics of the new grandbaby, Addie, because they basically threaten to engulf the whole album and render it almost totally baby-centric.
I’m trying to limit Addie pics to one spread per month (not easy, given her cuteness), with mandatory pages of other family and events in between. It’s a happy dilemma but I’ve taken charge of it.
So now, you know what I’ll be dragging with me when the zombie apocalypse hits? I might be handicapping myself because the albums are large and heavy, but you know what?
They’re worth the risk.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) can be found happily buried beneath an avalanche of paper and pictures, periodically emerging for meals. She lives in West Newbury.
