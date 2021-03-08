As I See It: Searching for Mrs. Beazley

In my never-ending quest to add chapters to the construction history of the family home, it occurred to me that I should have a photo of the woman from whose estate we purchased the house nearly 50 years ago – one Muriel Beazley of Newburyport.
But how to find one?
Well, I had the 1973 purchase-and-sales agreement ($24,500) signed by her daughter as executor, and I remembered that the daughter lived in Walpole, so I headed for the internet. Sure enough, there she was, but her age was listed as 93. I’d have to take my chances.
My call reached an answering machine, but as I began to leave my message, there was a pickup – “This is her daughter.” So, Muriel’s granddaughter.
“My mother has had a stroke,” explained the daughter as to why she was answering the phone.
“Would it be possible to get a photo of your grandmother for my house history?” I asked. “I was once told by an elderly neighbor that she used to walk around the property in yellow rain boots with her dachshunds.”
“Yes,” she replied with a laugh. “Those dogs used to have back problems because of their extended length
“The doghouse they must have used still sits on the property,” I told her. “We used it for years with our golden retrievers.”
“The thing I remember about the house was that huge rock in the cellar,” she continued.
I told her that I had boxed off the granite ledge with a wall of shelves. Then, I asked what her grandmother had done for a living
“Well,” she paused, “she was a dancer,” adding “a good kind” to make sure I didn’t jump to any conclusions. “She toured the East Coast in the 1920s as a lead dancer with a small troupe before she was married. I admired her for wanting to have a career at that time.”
After I related my own history with the house, we exchanged email addresses, and she promised to send a photograph. To further encourage that prospect, I emailed her some photographs, including the purchase-and-sales agreement, a shot of the house in the rosy glow of a winter sunset, and a view of the cellar with the walled-off granite ledge.
Two days later, three photos arrived by email – Muriel Beazley with a litter of dachshund puppies, dachshunds frolicking in the snow of the front yard and a view of the original house, with the promise of more photos to come.
“It was nice talking to you the other day,” she wrote. “Any anecdote about my grandmother is good to hear. She was very young at heart and vivacious. She was fashionable and liked to entertain, especially at Christmas. Our ritual was to go ‘up to’ Newburyport on Christmas Day after we had opened our presents at home. It was a good time and we looked forward to going there every year. My grandmother also loved going to the theater, especially plays in Boston. She was an animal lover dedicated to nature causes, and she liked to read.”
“The house looks beautiful in the snow photo!” she added. “I like the cellar too!”
In a subsequent email, she wrote, “I don't have many clear memories of the way downtown Newburyport used to look, but when we found out about the holiday shopping nights at Christmastime, we came back. There was even a house tour that we went on when my sister was visiting that was nearby on Hoyt's Lane, so my mother saw how nice your house looked then.”
After touching up some scratches in Photoshop, I inserted the new photos into my electronic house history slideshow.
I could now look into the face of the woman who walked our property a half century earlier, enriching my own appreciation of the place both in the present and into the future.
Reaching back through time had added another chapter to the story.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
