As I See It: Sharing the couch

Hello, people. Toast here.
Many of you will remember me from my ill-fated presidential run. My 2016 platform of #MakeAmericaLateAgain should have garnered massive support. However, I lost after getting exactly one vote.
So here I am, sleeping on a couch in West Newbury instead of sleeping on a couch in the Oval Office. And now all of America has joined me on the couch, so to speak, and I’m not sure how I feel about that.
There are some advantages. When I am in the mood for affection, I can get it from up to three people here in our bunker. The opportunities for chin and ear scratching are endless. I’m also shedding like crazy, so everyone goes around covered with cat hair and that’s awesome.
However, the humans never leave. They are always here, hogging my favorite comfy spots, watching TV, and generally getting in the way of my napping. I used to average 18 hours of hard sleeping per day, and honestly, I think it’s down to 17 now. Maybe, even 16½. That’s concerning.
I haven’t even mentioned the trauma I have had to endure as Eloise, the world’s deadliest cat, has moved back in. Eloise was previously nicknamed “Meatloaf” because of her heft, but she’s shed some pounds recently so that’s been shortened to “Meaty.”
Eloise/Meaty has actually lost some weight and she’s a little less vicious than she used to be, but you still don’t want to get between her and her food bowl. In a pathetic bid for attention, she spends a lot of time carrying cat toys up and down the stairs and crying loudly while doing it. What a showoff! Still, she’s helping to maximize the distribution of cat hair.
Now, back to my favorite topics, couches and sleeping. As we previously discussed, there are advantages and disadvantages to my people constantly being sprawled on the sofa. I have to grudgingly admire that much time spent in a prone position. However, to be clear, I am supposed to be the one in the prone position.
But though it goes against my selfish cat nature, I realize that we need to cut the humans a little slack right now because times are tough. So I’m calling on all of my fellow pets to show their people extra love because they really need it. Dogs, give your owners all the snuggling, wriggling, happy doggy kisses and slobbers that you can muster — dial it up to 10. It’s your time to shine, you goofs.
And cats, well, even though it will hurt our reputation as aloof and independent jerks, let’s prove that for at least this once, we felines can make room on the couch for the humans.
There are laps crying out for our furry selves, so let’s go forth and sit on them, while purring loudly. The humans love that. There is one condition though: We get to watch “Tiger King.”
Toast Archibald (c/o archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury and is trying to show love and tolerance toward everyone. It isn’t easy.
