During this time of social distancing, some people have discovered a silver lining: While forced to physically be apart from family and friends, there are creative ways to connect with one another, even rekindling friendships and strengthening bonds previously taken for granted. For some, this time has made the world feel further away, increasing feelings of desperation, anxiety and fear. For those experiencing domestic violence, a stay-at-home order may mean being trapped with an abuser and made to feel even more isolated.
I want you to know you are not alone. Help is available. The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is providing virtual support, including advocacy and safety planning, counseling, legal services and support groups.
We often get the question – “What can I do for my family member or friend who I fear may be in danger?”
It’s difficult to know what to do if you suspect someone you love is being abused. Your instinct may be to “save” them from the relationship, but it’s not that easy. People have many reasons for staying in abusive relationships and leaving can be a very dangerous time for a survivor.
Reading about domestic abuse is helpful to learn warning signs that someone you care about is in an abusive relationship. Find out more at our website, www.jeannegeiger.org, or from the National Domestic Violence Hotline at www.thehotline.org.
Abuse is about power and control. Empowering someone to make their own decisions can be one of the most important ways you can help. Offer additional support by acknowledging and validating their concerns, withholding judgment, and encouraging them to speak with experts.
If you can safely communicate with your loved one, I recommend sharing information for a domestic violence agency. Each situation is different; the best safety plan can be determined with an advocate who learns details of an abuser’s behavior and the relationship they have with their partner.
The stay-at-home order may make it difficult for someone to pick up the phone and get in touch with someone who can help. Walking the dog or picking up a prescription might be the only opportunity to make that connection. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers texting or online chat for those who prefer that option.
It’s common for those social distancing to check in on one another, so using that as an excuse is a good way to stay in touch without raising suspicion from someone’s abuser. Other creative ways to stay in communication include video calls with kids or playing an online game together.
During a safe conversation, come up with a code word they can send to prompt a call or check-in from you. You may suggest a second code that would prompt a more serious action. If you feel a situation becoming dangerous, concerned friends and family members can call domestic violence hotlines to talk about what they’re seeing or hearing, and get advice for what to do next.
To help those unsafe at home, I urge you to close emotional distances and let them know you support them and are there to help. We are, too — call the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center confidential hotline at 1-978-388-1888, 1-800-439-0183 (TTY) or email gethelp@jeannegeiger.org.
Suzanne Dubus is CEO of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center. For more online: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.