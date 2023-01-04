Our nonstop friend in 2023 will again be TV. And it’s not what we’ll see but what we make of it that matters. Spoiler alert: Programming is bad enough and ads are worse.
Is Fannie Doxer sellin’ duds or lookin’ for a man? Her eye batting and other flirtations say something other than, ‘Hey, check out the clothes rack.”
And a big #ShutUp to those celebrities who are selling us extended car warranties; don’t they have enough money than to play that game with their doting fans? Actor/rapper Ice T, among others, lowers himself to the level of the Pillow Guy in so doing. What’s their next side gig – aluminum siding?
The same for their undistinguished colleagues who hawk Medicare “advantage” plans that should have been shut down long ago for using that name in their advertising, along with the colors of its logo, but that ship wouldn’t sail until their practices became colossally deceptive.
Here’s hoping Joe Namath goes down in history for this instead of for his fading glory as a footballer. Such medical “programs” are not part of Medicare but try to tell that to all the gullible seniors who see their likenesses on the tube and buy into the scam. And this after being made to look stupid and credulous to all the world as if world wars, depressions and other hard times taught them nothing.
And is anyone else tired of the Brits’ overlong tolerance of the Royal family, as if they’d have no identity without that excessively entitled and incredibly dysfunctional family? They, too, are beholden to the Murdoch empire, which has their impressionable attention as we have for his Fox News, not to mention for Alex Jones, Steve Bannon & Co.
Harry and Meghan are more adult and mentally balanced than the whole lot back in England but that won’t count ultimately against the savage grip of royal celebrity and the simpering press that is in their thrall.
Our “royalty” are celebrities, too, but only ‘til a new face arrives. Folks like Tom Brady retire and unretire, all to great fanfare or, like LeBron James, change teams at will and dictate their next teammates to ensure another championship.
We will even cry over deaths of celebrities more than our own families; a hush falls over households on hearing of such grievous losses, like Barbara Walters, whom we’ve seen more often than our own kinfolk, and endured her main talent for making famous people cry during her interviews. When “SNL” parodied her as Baba Wawa, it was she who wept even while on her way to the bank.
Critics who report inconvenient truths about adored icons are told to let them “rest in peace” – of which I know not a fig what they’re talking about. Whilst ‘neath the sod or amongst the angels are they keenly aware and mayhap greatly resentful of discovery of their checkered pasts? Or are they the only ones who don’t pay for their sins?
Go to a movie and see a face you’ve never seen before and by show’s end, you feel you know the actor intimately. And why not? – their image on screen is far larger than the face of the rest of the population we see every day.
And we fall in love, even with the villain if such is the case. Then, given several years on whatever screens we watch, they take on an aura that’s unreal.
So, OK, such are pastimes and escapes from our otherwise uneventful lives, but taken to the extreme it’s no wonder we’re suckers for Medicare Advantage, extended warranties, pillow guys and the belief that as we age, we get dumber, not smarter. And who wants to honor such elders?
It can be a Happy New Year if we but wise up.
John Burciaga would hang around for the fallout for his irreverence but can only be reached at Ichabod142@gmail.com.
