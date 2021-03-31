NEWBURYPORT, April 1 — Local historian Helen Highwater hopes to wow both City Hall and the Chamber of Commerce at today's annual "Up Newburyport" conference with a daring, ingenious plan to raise funds to offset a year of COVID-19 losses.
Highwater, who founded Up Newburyport to satisfy the city’s eternal quest for “revenue generators,” will offer a deceptively simple plan called “Statues of Unlimitations.”
“Statues can be placed anywhere and made to say anything,” she offers, “and that will generate unlimited revenue.”
While talking statues have long populated theme parks around the world, Newburyport could become the world’s first “theme city” with talking memorials.
Inspiration struck Highwater a year ago when she was ejected from a Board of Health meeting for repeatedly referring to its members as "Popcorn Police" and offering to design hazmat suits for them to wear on the job.
Flung out City Hall’s front door face first onto the sidewalk, she looked up and found herself begging William Lloyd Garrison for mercy.
“I thought right then I’d pay to have him answer.”
The plan calls for the city’s existing statues to have wired speakers concealed in their mouths. They would speak when money — plastic, paper or coin — is inserted in slots installed at the statue’s base.
With brief quotes and full speeches for the Garrison and George Washington statues ready to record, Up Newburyport proposes new statues of the city’s other notable natives, residents and visitors, including:
¢ Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr. Would face each other to debate issues that challenged the new republic.
¢ Marquis de Lafayette. Would accept euros and Canadian loonies to speak French.
¢ Benedict Arnold. Would keep talking treason until paid to shut up, a dollar for five minutes, $20 an hour. (With a warning label saying: “Don't do the math!”)
¢ Teddy Roosevelt. Wouldn’t shut up no matter what we paid, but respond instead with waving arms and jabbing fingers.
¢ John Quincy Adams, not as a lawyer’s youthful apprentice by day but as a publick house musician by night, playing flute to accompany Frank Sinatra on Oregano’s loopy outdoor broadcast. The city could then sell the CD titled, “I Did It Sideways.”
¢ And Caleb Cushing, Franklin Pierce’s attorney general and an adamant apologist for slavery, declared by local historians to be Newburyport’s “most accomplished and most colorful public figure in the municipality’s long history.”
Anticipating objections to a champion of the Fugitive Slave Act being made a prominent city symbol, Highwater dismisses "bad energy and divisive banter" by reminding us that we must “Get over it,” “Move on,” and "Look forward."
Cushing, she says, "will attract Trumpers with their Confederate flags and decals on their cars and clothing — not to mention rich tourists from the Deep South still proud of their ‘tradition’ and ‘heritage.’”
As well as “money grubbers who will revel in Cushing’s attempt to get a piece of the drug trade action in India and China, which made British drug lords rich.”
Warming to her subject, Highwater insists that “Cushing makes a good case for not letting socialist ideas get in the way of an economic multiplier, which is what the slave trade was for the North as well as the South.”
She then makes a surprising comparison: “Many Americans long for Reagan’s second coming, his principled refusal to upset corporations that did business in apartheid South Africa — and to accommodate many Americans with stock in companies that have sweatshops in Third World countries.”
Many of Cushing’s recordings, claims Highwater, “can be scripted from Reagan’s veto of the 1986 Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act by just changing the word ‘apartheid’ to ‘slavery.’”
Looking forward, she suggests that churches might wire their statues at “a buck a beatitude” and synagogues might enhance Stars of David with “Oy Talk.”
Never one to miss a trick, Highwater suggests “scriptural updates for today’s real world.” For example, “Blessed are they who sell their souls, for they shall generate revenue.”
As well as product placements such as, “And Noah receiveth cut rate insurance for his ark from State Farm,” voiced over bleating goats from some sea captain’s statue placed on the waterfront.
Asked whose brand this will be, Highwater raises a glass: “Up Newburyport’s!”
Jack Garvey, chronicler of “Keep Newburyport Weird” and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, can be bottom-lined at hammlynn@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.