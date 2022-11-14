At a morning gathering for coffee with three friends, I was surprised by the host’s announcement that he had sold his house and that he would like to take us on a tour of the premises to see if there was anything we wanted.
He was downsizing from a house to a condo and wanted to rid himself of some possessions ahead of a yard sale.
“It’s just stuff,” he said. “I don’t want my daughters to have to deal with it when I’m gone.”
Well, I have plenty of stuff at my own house that I should probably prune out, but let’s take a look.
Books? I am still behind on my reading list, and my bookshelves are stuffed to overflowing, but there were some interesting selections on jazz and Civil War history. I resisted the urge.
Furniture? Nope. We have what we need at this stage of life. Besides, his taste leans toward the more modern versus our more traditional.
Hand tools? No, I have what I need, and my major construction projects are long-since completed. These would just be duplicates.
Lawn and garden tools? There, too, I thought I was all set, but then I saw a small electric leaf blower. From time to time I had thought of getting one to blow the leaves out of a roof valley on the back of the house from a bedroom window without having to go out onto the roof.
“I’ll take it.”
Since the battery and charger also fit an electric weed whacker, my friend insisted that I take that as well. My old gas-powered model never worked very well anyway.
It was just the opposite on chain saws. I have a small electric (with power cord) model, but here was a gas model that could be used beyond the lengths of the extension cords, so, “I’ll take that, too.”
Also, a heavy-duty pole saw and branch pruner. No need for ladders.
But the biggest prize was a pair of shaped skis, only lightly used. I have been skiing for years on a pair of longer models from the earlier stage of slightly sculpted skis.
My bindings, too, are old and probably unsafe by now. Ski tuners won’t touch them. Since my friend is going to spend winters in North Carolina, he was ready to get rid of his, which are shorter than mine but now better for ease of turning in my “golden” years. Since the bindings have adjustable heels, I could easily expand them for my bigger boots.
“Are you sure?” I asked.
“It would make me happy to know that you are skiing on them,” he replied, knowing my love of the sport from a couple of past trips to Gunstock together.
The two other friends from the morning coffee took similar items in their own interest areas, lightening the inventory for our friend’s yard sale and eventual storage needs.
But then we took our treasures home to add to our own stock of stuff. Someday, too, we will face the same need for downsizing, but in the interim we will find uses for the items we didn’t know we needed before our visit.
Stuff can accumulate over time as it is needed, then hang around beyond that time that the need has passed. It’s a matter of knowing when that point has arrived. Letting go takes some determination and some courage in order to be free from an overabundance of possessions.
I have yet to reach that point, and I will certainly use that leaf blower and those skis. But someday they, too, will be pruned from my possessions or my estate, by me or by an heir.
When that time comes, we are still reluctant to let go.
“Every item that goes out the door is associated with a memory,” commented my friend on his downsizing. “It breaks my heart. I designed every square inch of this house, but circumstances change. I have to let go. It’s time to move on.”
As it will be for each of us in turn in our own time.
Possessions are at first necessities but later burdens. Life evolves.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.