With the specter of risks increasing relative to the COVID-19 threat, regional supermarkets should voluntarily implement new protocols to enhance public safety and improve equitable distribution of needed supplies.
Several national grocery changes such as Publix, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Walmart and Aldi provide a working model for local operations to adopt quickly.
Since it has been widely reported and shared on social media, the current pattern of shoppers is panic buying and hoarding of supplies, creating an acute shortage in some conveniences and necessities.
For nonfood items, there is an unusual reference made to toilet paper, but the list expands to wipes, disinfectants, cleaning supplies, bleach, white vinegar, among other things. What is particularly concerning is that some foods are being quickly eliminated from shelves, such as dairy products, eggs, bread, pasta, chicken and meats.
For decades, retailers have adapted their retailing patterns to expected demand volume. Since there is no surge in population levels and no reported supply disruption, panic buying is creating shortages artificially. It is likely that many households now have levels of goods far beyond their needs.
Seniors are particularly at risk because of physical limitations that crowd them out of parking space and lanes. The implementation of “senior hours” is a good start but without purchase limitations on essential products, many are simply going to the store to find empty shelves.
A better solution is to expand hours, including a 16- to 18-hour shopping cycle with limits on certain goods. The nonretail hours should be devoted to intensive protocols of cleaning high-traffic areas, shelving, and refrigeration and restocking.
Retailers should expand and encourage online purchases and store-based purchase limitations should be enforced. The limitation of purchases both in store and online creates a tolerable rationing system, which can help curtail hoarding. The concept of limits is nothing new to retailers who routinely implement them for “specials” and discounted promotional items.
Many national chains are owned by overseas holding companies, which also operate in Europe. A prevalent concept being expanded in Italy is staggered entrance into stores.
There are long lines forming at supermarkets because of controlled store entrance defined by 6-foot intervals designated by entrance ways with painted squares. With lower volumes of people in stores, expanded hours and better cleaning and stocking recovery cycles, “social distancing” is carried out more effectively.
Related to this would be cashiering lines which are intermittently closed (one open, the next one closed, etc.). These measures create safer retailing environments for both employees and customers.
Ultimately, better patterns of distribution of food and supplies can be affected by voluntary customer behavior, government order or a self-imposed voluntary operational changes by retailers.
It is unlikely that customers will change their buying patterns and a government-mandated rationing solution can be very painful.
It’s incumbent on retailers to voluntarily take sensible action now.
Joe D’Amore lives in Groveland.
