You have to be an old timer to know who he is. He was a band leader from way back. There were so many, too many to list: Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw to mention a few. Sammy Kaye wasn’t even one of my favorites, but that saying “Swing and Sway” has become such a part of our lives. Every so often our routine gets upset. We either zig or zag or swing and sway, otherwise we’d simply become stagnant.
I can recall the number of times I’d have to do laps walking around in my house trying to get over something. I can walk around four rooms in the house and do laps. Go for a while in one direction and reverse it, then progress to the side yard and walk around the perimeter there. Then, eventually to the side walk, next thing you know you are back where you started.
Some people can’t walk around because they are in such pain. I have been one of the fortunate ones, still able to swing and sway all the way.
This virus scare has certainly upset a lot of routines. I haven’t been able to go to the gym, so what do I do? I zig and zag just to keep moving. When the gym opens again I don’t know if, given my age, I will return. Even if I do it won’t be the same.
Having had to use a cane to get around has also changed things. I really don’t care to walk any distance with one, so my son Daniel’s wife, Rita, got me a walker to use. She called the Lions Club, they had one and she went to pick it up for me. It has made a big difference.
Each day now I go out and walk a good bit. It may not seem like much but for this 96-year-old guy it is sufficient. Thanks to Rita I am still getting some exercise. The Senior Club got me another, so now I can keep one in the car to use on the boardwalk in Newburyport. It is so great to go walking there with such beautiful scenery and lovely people to talk to. It keeps this old body and mind in tune.
On mornings I don’t go to the boardwalk. I like to go to the jetty parking lot at the Salisbury Beach Reservation. I like to sit there, enjoy the beauty and breathe in the fresh sea air. How fortunate can one be?
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
