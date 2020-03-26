A recent interactive national map from Education Week showed that more than 50 million K-12 students are unable to attend their school because of the coronavirus outbreak and that number will continue to increase. The suddenness of it all is having an impact on student and parent populations as announcements are made that schools are closed for weeks, or as the state of Kansas has decided, for the remainder of the academic year.
The Boston Globe recently reported on the abruptness of the change, writing, “Schools have shut down and are pivoting to online learning.” Pivoting though isn’t easy as schools, students and parents grapple with the change that will include many starts and stops for getting to a comfortable, workable place. There is a silver lining in that it’s an opportunity for schools and households to better understand what a 21st century version of teaching and learning can be – a hybrid of face-to-face and online learning that offers the flexibilities of time, place and pace.
In January 2008 New Hampshire opened a statewide virtual school (VLACS) offering tuition-free online classes, first to high school students and eventually to middle school students. While the technology had advanced to be able to launch a virtual school at that point, it grew to be one of the largest public online schools in the country after working through initial ambiguities of technology and human nature to learn from mistakes or assumptions made.
As teachers, students and families are "pivoting" to an exclusive online environment for the short term, I thought sharing a few lessons learned to provide some grounding for the next few weeks may be helpful:
· One failed assumption was that because technology was so ubiquitous among students, especially middle school and high school levels, it would translate to successful online learning. We quickly found that students were well versed in using technology for socially connecting, but struggled using it as a pathway to successfully learn critical material, especially if they were a struggling or distracted reader.
· As a result of this assumption, the success rate for students completing courses during our first year was between 60-70%, which still exceeded the 50% national average for online course completions. It still fell short of our school’s 80% goal. Today our student course completion rate is more than 90%. This improvement was the result of ongoing teacher training to personalize the pace and place of student learning, and recognizing that the diverse student learning styles demanded we meet students where they were both academically and with their technology use.
· In order to provide flexible learning options, the technology needed to support quality synchronous and asynchronous opportunities for students. This meant providing structured teacher availability time for direct work with groups of students and individuals. Additionally though, having both academic and technical help desks is critical for keeping students engaged. We found that students who got stuck because of a technical problem or academic uncertainty sometimes stopped with their progress and had difficulty reengaging.
· Parent engagement is key and our student success rate dramatically improved as we established an expectation for a communication triad between each student, parent and teacher that included a "welcome call" to introduce the course, technology used and a discussion of issues or challenges the teacher should be aware of. This might include availability of technology and/or a student’s difficulty with a subject. Additionally there’s a monthly call to discuss progress.
· There are digital natives (students) and digital immigrants (teachers and parents). Within the technology landscape one needs to use the multiple means of communicating that work best for students and provide the best forum for curriculum needs. This means teachers need to know and be able to use what’s best for communicating with students. If there are too many platforms being used for communication (Zoom, Skype, etc.) or as a learning management system (Moodle, BlackBoard, etc.), it will be self-defeating for long term success. Google Suite is a possibility, but it can be limiting if used for both communication and learning purposes. Ultimately choose the best for your school and have all teachers and students use it.
These are just a few of the multitude of growing pains and strategies experienced through 12 years of offering online courses for a school that has grown exponentially. The school’s growth was a process that was informed through student, teacher, and parent feedback geared to making improvements for optimizing teaching and learning.
A key for making progress today as we experience a shift to online learning, however temporary, will be to not make it an event that temporarily gets us beyond this crisis. The silver lining is using this as the starting point for what is possible once we get beyond a difficult time. It could move us to higher ground for the 21st century educational landscape.
Gary Tirone, a Newburyport resident, is founding administrator and chief learning officer for the NH statewide Virtual Learning Academy Charter School (VLACS), and a teacher in residence for the Education Department at University of New Hampshire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.