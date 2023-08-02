I happened to come across a post on Instagram that said, “Having a teenage daughter is like having a broke best friend, who thinks you’re rich.”
Unfortunately, I was not able to find who said this, but I sent a screenshot to my cousin and her response was, “OMG, yes!!!.”
A few days prior, I was on the phone with this same cousin and she was telling me about a conversation she had with her 13-year-old daughter.
The 13-year-old asked for Lululemon pants, but was told no because they are too expensive, and she is too hard on her clothes. Within the span of a week, I had the same conversation with another friend and a stranger at my gym.
All of them have 13-year-old daughters and are fighting the same battle, their kids have expensive taste and their teens struggle with the concept of money.
So, I thought perhaps they may be on to something. Understandably, none of these moms wanted to share the true household numbers with their kids, but what I did suggest was they buy Monopoly money.
If you go to Amazon and type in “monopoly money refill pack,” you can buy play money. A full set of money for Monopoly comes to $20,580 and a refill pack is $11.
My thinking was why not break down the household expenses with your kids? If you make, for example, $100,000 a year, you could break it down by percentage.
How much goes to your home (rent/mortgage) and insurance? How much goes into bills (electric, water, waste, lawn care, heat, groceries)? How about transportation (cars, insurance, maintenance, gas, T-pass, commuter rail pass).
No need to give numbers or break down each bill, just set the percentage aside. Now, how about non-necessities, phone bills, game apps, TV subscriptions?
Don’t forget extra activities like sports, the cost of being on a team, uniforms, or if you’re musical, the cost of an instrument and rehearsals.
Show them all the bills you pay, you could even type the list up so they can see how much money is going out and where it goes before you have money for the fun things. Yes, clothes are a necessity, but do you really need to buy sneakers that are $200 for a kid that will grow out of them in six months?
This may seem like a lot to throw out to kids, but isn’t it better for them to learn and appreciate earlier than later?
According to Anna Attkisson from parents.com, we should be teaching our kids about money as early as two or three and keep the conversation going.
Attkisson believes once they hit 13 to 15, they should be learning the dreaded B word – budget.
So many kids are still kids when they go off into the world and it makes their journey so much harder. My parents never sat me down and taught me about money.
I could add, subtract, multiply, divide and figure out what X was, but I didn’t have a clue about money or the bills I would face. It was considered tacky and impolite to discuss such things.
However, when it comes to “old money,” that is how it stays old and in the family. They teach their kids how to make money and how to make it work for you.
The sooner you teach your kids about money and allow them to work for it, the sooner they’ll appreciate how important it is for them to spend it wisely.
I strongly recommend everyone read “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki with Sharon L. Lechter, CPA, before they leave high school. Money and its pitfalls are everywhere and a necessity everyone should be educated on and have a 360 understanding of.
Money isn’t a “rich” thing or a “poor” thing, it’s an everyone thing and the better everyone understands regardless of your economic background or upbringing and the more people that understand how to utilize it, the better off we will all be individually, and in my personal opinion, as a society.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
