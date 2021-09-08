As I See It: Thanks to those who serve

On Dec. 6, 1941, all was quiet at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. On Sept. 10, 2001, people went about their business in New York City. On Jan. 5, 2021, preparations for presidential succession were underway at the Capitol.
Then, came the next day.
When a first responder, whether military, fire, police or health care, puts on his or her uniform each day, that which follows is a great unknown.
It could be routine. It could be war. It could be conflagration. It could be riot. It could be life-and-death accident or disease. In responding to such situations, the lives of victims are at stake.
How quickly and well the responders react to the emergency sometimes determines who lives and who dies. That is a lot of responsibility. At the same time, the responders are putting their own lives and health at risk.
At times, the responses are successful. Other times, the response is too late or the task too overwhelming. Responders must then deal with what might be perceived as a failure, which is the source of potential post-traumatic stress disorder.
Too often, we take all of this for granted. We don’t appreciate such workers until we need one, until we or a loved one are in danger. Then, they become all-important.
In my own life, I have both served in the military and been protected by those who have served beforehand and since, so I am aware of that commitment. One son was walking to work in New York City on 9/11, so I am well aware of that fear factor.
I have not personally been in a fire situation, but I have called upon fire and ambulance personnel for family medical emergencies, so I know the urgency. I have not been in a crime situation, but it’s comforting to know the police are out there if needed.
Life can change on a dime. An immediate response is often needed. It’s reassuring to know that trained professionals are on the job, ready to respond.
For this, they deserve our appreciation.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon and the ensuing response by fire, police, EMT and ultimately the military, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will move its traditional Sunday Field of Honor on the Bartlet Mall to Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. to coincide with the traditional 9/11 ceremony of the Newburyport Fire Department.
“These men and women serve on the front lines” said Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday at a previous Field. “This is a day to remember them, to recognize them, though they all would say, ‘I was just doing my job.’ Events like this give us an opportunity to express our thanks. When you leave today, walk through these flags and take home a new appreciation for those who serve.”
Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire will be the keynote speaker, with other officials also reflecting on the dedication and sacrifices of those who serve.
The Field of Honor is a grid of hundreds of full-sized American flags that may be purchased and dedicated to personal heroes who have served, whether military, fire, police, health care or, in this time of worldwide pandemic, those who have stepped up as essential workers.
In this small way, we say thank you. Please join us.
Stuart Deane, a Newburyport resident, is a longtime member of the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.