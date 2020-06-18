“Sachems on three. One, two, three. Sachems!”
I took part in this chant at every athletic competition before graduating in 2019 from Pentucket Regional High School. Painted across the weight room in the building is a fierce-looking indigenous man, the Sachem. Who is he, though? What is a Sachem?
In my 12 years in the school district, I never learned the history of the school’s namesake or mascot. Sparked by the recent social developments surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, I know it’s time to take a look back into the area’s history of oppression and reopen the argument against displaying the Sachem.
Haverhill published a piece about the city’s history in 1861, elucidating much of the mystery behind the local indigenous communities. Haverhill was known as Pentucket to the local Pennacook, and when colonizers first reached this region, Pennacook members lived in the area.
The leader of this group, their sachem, was named Passaconaway. He was a benevolent man and sought peace with the white colonizers. Shortly after arriving in the Pentucket area, there was an alleged threat that “the Indians all over the country had combined themselves to cut off the English.”
Gov. John Winthrop advised communities in Massachusetts, including Ipswich, Rowley and Newbury, “to disarm all the Indians within [the colonizers’] jurisdiction.”
Despite the passivity of the Pennacook, men went to disarm Passaconaway, but when they were unable to reach him, they took one of his sons and his family as “prisoners.”
It was later revealed the so-called “plot” originated within the Narragansett community, but despite having no ties to this plan, the Pennacook had surrendered their arms. Our ancestors robbed them, yet we act like we now regard them with respect and honor?
After King Philip’s War, there was no chance of peace. The Pennacook, who remained neutral, still “suffered repeated insults and attacks by the colonists.” In 1675, the colonizers went to “set fire to their wigwams and destroy their winter stocks of corn and dried fish,” while Wonalancet, Passaconaway’s son and new sachem, refused to let his community fight back to keep the peace.
A year later, under false pretenses of a festival between the indigenous people and colonizers, Wonalancet and other indigenous people were ambushed by the colonizers, shot, hung, and some were captured and sold into slavery. Our ancestors murdered and enslaved the Pennacook, yet our area continues to perpetuate the image of an aggressive Sachem.
These are the same people Pentucket is trying to “honor” with the Sachem mascot. In the last academic year, there were no students with indigenous ethnicity in the high school.
Our school’s athletic teams continue to present the Sachem as a menacing figure, despite the Pennacook’s pacific nature. Our ancestors murdered and enslaved a peaceable community, and we then stole their identity and appropriated it for our own use.
There is no room for oppression in our community, and now is the time to finally remove the Sachem mascot.
Jack Clohisy is a student at Tufts University and resident of West Newbury.
