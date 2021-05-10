I try to remember what was going through my head a little over a year ago when I first learned what COVID-19 was.
At that point, none of us knew what the next few weeks — never mind the next several months to a year — would bring. Oh, how naive we were then.
My partner, Ryan, and I did our best to follow CDC guidelines. For the better part of the year, we went to and from work and the grocery store, but avoided most other places.
We limited our contact with family and friends, not necessarily for our own sake, but for the sake of our most vulnerable loved ones.
We weren't perfect, but we wore our masks, practiced social distancing, sanitized everything and tried to stay positive, for the most part. We dealt with the awkwardness when others might question why we were being so cautious. After all, we were relatively healthy twentysomethings — what did we have to worry about?
Despite our best efforts, Ryan tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days before Christmas. He works in a restaurant, and exposure, unfortunately, felt inevitable.
We immediately went into quarantine. Ryan stayed in the bedroom and I took to the living room. But no matter how much Lysol you use, it's not so easy to quarantine in a small, one-bedroom apartment.
I waited the five days before getting tested, as the doctor recommended. The test came back negative, but it was then that I started showing symptoms: fatigue, body aches, headache, nausea, etc. I won't go into the details, but it was the most miserable I have ever felt. On Jan. 2, I tested positive, telling me what I already presumed to be true.
Thankfully, both Ryan and I recovered with no hospitalization required.
Flash forward a few months and we are both on our way to becoming fully vaccinated. I received my second dose of Moderna last week and Ryan receives his second dose of Pfizer this week.
The day after my second shot felt a lot like getting the flu. I had all-over body aches, fatigue and chills, as well as a fever, headache and nausea. The medical staff warned me that I might have more intense side effects, since I had already had COVID-19. The effects were only miserable for a day, though.
These symptoms were nothing compared to what I dealt with earlier this year — not to mention the tragedy of hundreds of thousands of people who died from the virus or were made gravely ill by it nationwide. I would do anything not to get the coronavirus again and I will certainly do anything to protect my loved ones from experiencing it, either.
I ask others to consider doing the same. Get vaccinated — if not for yourself, do it for others.
Heather Alterisio is a staff reporter for The Daily News of Newburyport.
