In 1972, during my most formative years, I was smitten by a siren and was imaginarily tethered to her and along with friends, we frolicked through an amusement park. Oh, how innocent, sweet and cerebral it was to sit next to her on the Tilt-A-Whirl.
With spinning, uncontrollable force we were, for the briefest moment, joined firmly as one with my heart fluttering that my emerging feelings would be requited.
As four friends, locked in whirling seats, squealed with childhood abandon my sweet announced she was feeling sick and could vomit at any moment.
Thankfully, the enduring memory of bliss was preserved when the danger subsided after the ride suddenly ended. After all these years – within the far reaches of the mind – I have fleetingly thought about what a warm mess all of us could have been in on that hot summer day.
To date, all 19 defendants in the sprawling Fulton County election subversion case have pleaded not guilty. Recently, the principal focus of the alleged crimes, Donald J. Trump, pleaded not guilty and continues to campaign for a presidential bid.
Of note, he also held a $100,000-per-plate fundraiser for his former legal adviser Rudy Giuliani to help close the gaping hole of millions in unpaid legal bills. As the bills mount, so do multiple points of legal jeopardy for both former political associates. Yet Trump carries on as if in blissful abandon to a future that most likely will eventually turn nightmarish.
Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro became legally joined at the hip, too, metaphorically of course. Chesebro is particularly vulnerable when the county judge, Scott McAfee, refused to grant his request to separate his case from Powell.
Chesebro’s indictment alleges he helped initiated a fake elector scheme by writing a memo in December of 2020 to a Trump campaign operative to direct actions to subvert election results in his home state of Wisconsin.
The memo was shared by indicted co-conspirators Giuliani and John Eastman. Remarkably, all these players, including Powell, are attorneys.
All, but Powell, were involved in distributing secondary memo(s), allegedly, to provide specific actionable steps to overturn official results in multiple states. To untrained, non-lawyerly eyes like mine, this seems rather conspiratorial. Thereby, prosecuting country attorney Fani Willis’ reliance on Georgia’s RICO (racketeering) laws as the basis for indictments is understandable.
For her part, Powell is one of two outliers. Powell is charged with conspiracies to commit election fraud, computer theft, computer trespass, computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state of Georgia. One could certainly understand how anyone would seek to be disassociated from this person who proliferated a one-person crime wave.
The other outlier is former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who was dealt a severe blow last week. U.S. District Court-Atlanta Judge Steven Jones proclaimed that Meadows “… has not met even the ‘quite low” threshold ...” to substantiate his role in electioneering activities as legally immune since they were conducted as part of his official duties.
Meadows had hoped to transfer the case to federal court to either receive a more friendly jury pool, or eventually have his case dismissed. Naturally, almost immediately after the 49-page ruling, his attorneys filed an appeal to the 11th U.S. District Court. It would seem his ultimate end-run attempt may be to push the case all the way to the Supreme Court for friendly disposition.
The risks that Meadows took are unfathomable. By taking the stand during his bid and being queried by both the judge and prosecutors, he essentially did not refute accusations of wrongdoing directed to him, but that he committed them as part of his official duties and therefore is exempt from criminality.
It remains speculation as to how these defendants – all 18 of them, including Trump – will deal with their cases but without any changes, all of them will remain in a warm shared mess. My speculation is that very shortly one, two and eventually a few more will come to the sobering realization that the outcome of many years in a county jail is certain and there is only one way left to meliorate this.
One by one, we should see a procession of defendants converting their pleas from not guilty to guilty, engage in cooperation agreements, and then sue for shorter sentences. This will ultimately result in mortally impaling Trump for his masterful complicity in a historic conspiracy.
Locked in place like I was many years ago on an amusement ride, only one co-defendant is needed to initiate the change in a collectively shared condition that will consequentially impact everyone’s final individual experience in this sordid affair.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. Email him at damorecos@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.