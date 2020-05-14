Uncertainty inhabits much of our lives, especially now. Periods of uncertainty can be episodic or indeterminate.
The context from which uncertainty arises generally engenders our response to it. For some, that response is a drive to achieve just the opposite — a certain, consistent, knowable situation/world.
For others, the response is anxiety and insecurity that leads to unhealthy, defensive decisions in life and work. And then there are those who, in the face of uncertainty, consciously or unconsciously capitalize on it for personal, professional or financial gain.
The uncertainty imbued in the first physical encounters of young love are some of life’s best feelings and are often seared into our memories. Dating websites do their best to narrow the differences between inquisitors, but that first cup of coffee or glass of wine feels like a blind date nonetheless, and is typically not for those who are reticent to embrace the opportunities of the unknown.
People are known to make bad marriage decisions because they fear not meeting someone “better” or they want children and are uncertain of their parenting prospects. Maybe health, age or financial issues come into play. Regardless, uncertainty, as much as love, can and does drive that move to domesticity.
Every serious skier relishes the uncertainty that looms beyond the top of an unknown slope. Is it steep, icy, riddled with moguls or a combination thereof? Or will a wide expanse of groomed white beauty present an exhilarating high-speed cruise?
In team sports, winning requires coaches and players to develop strategies to create uncertainty for opponents, and anticipate and counter the other side’s plan to do the same. What kind of pitch will be thrown? Where will the receiver be? Who will cut toward the basket? And so forth. Uncertainty is either a benefit or a burden that never loses its importance.
The inherent uncertainty about life after death, combined with the inevitable and ubiquitous “why” question about events and circumstances we experience, are what has made religion such an important part of our lives and history.
We want answers to these questions and faith provides them. Some spend their lives searching for those answers. Others experience a perverse kind of pleasure in not knowing. In all instances, uncertainty is the common thread.
Stockbrokers and entrepreneurs live on the edge of uncertainty every day, and are energized by it. Making financial investments for others or on one own’s account is akin to educated gambling.
In that inherently volatile world, millions are won and lost every day and the rewards are usually commensurate to the risk.
Our pandemic has brought incomprehensible uncertainty to the entire business world and the best entrepreneurs among us are now energized to figure out what that world will look like when it’s over and how they can adjust to and capitalize on it.
As Rahm Emanuel famously said at the onset of the Great Recession, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”
Richard Ross resides in Amesbury and is a freelance writer and mediator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.