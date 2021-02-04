This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was the happiest since its inception. There is new hope among the Black population after so many disappointing tries at overturning the pesky vestiges of Jim Crow.
Everywhere now, we see persons of color in positions of power and influence — mayors, police chiefs and superintendents, state and national legislators, and now another senator and first-time vice president.
The late Rep. John Lewis’ call to “good trouble” brought at last good results. Such was not always the case. Lewis was among the few civil rights leaders I did not know; he was known to me and most for his speech at the March on Washington.
Things were different then, and getting in good trouble was surprisingly easy and altogether dangerous. I’ve alluded in the past but now in more detail to my days as a young clergy, traveling with three similar-aged African-American men in the middle of the night from Pennsylvania to Atlanta for the King funeral as an official delegation of a civil rights group.
A wrong turn in my car by a colleague brought us head to head with police in Baltimore under curfew because of the race riots. Retaking the wheel made me a person of interest for the city’s finest and I was yanked from the auto, slammed face first into the door and spent a painful time repeating who I was, who they were and what we were up to.
I was first deemed to be white but my name threw the cops into a quandary; it was, after all, the day of X’s and Shabazzes and Muhammads but before it was determined, an APB drew them to worse trouble elsewhere.
So what to do with us? Loud and confusing directions were barked with the warning that if found in their fair city again, it would go worse with us. In a trice, we were as lost as before on broad boulevards patrolled by heavily armed police.
The welcome sight of an overpass turned to dismay as the up ramp was sealed off, so I went up the down ramp only to meet a National Guard convoy speeding toward us.
Staying on the ramp was perilous but soon we were heading south on northbound I-95, an uneven, yawning median separating us from the proper lanes. I did this as long as I could 'til headlights came our way in the distance and I had to chance the median — bouncing, tumbling and finally lucky to make the other side.
One of my company had planned that we would stop at his family’s home in the Virginia countryside where they were staying up awaiting our arrival. What I thought would be a short hop from the highway was deep into dense woods, but there were his folks, warm and smiling, with a hot meal awaiting us.
As we sat around afterward, sharing pleasantries and they so proud of their son, I suddenly straightened in my chair: came the thought of five years prior when in Mississippi, two white and one Black men were seized and killed, later inspiring the saga of “Mississippi Burning.”
As a native Southerner, I knew that packs of racists were always prowling such areas and should one see my Northern license place and mistake me for “white,” our fate could be the same. Imagine my relief when we bid goodbye, reached the interstate and continued on our way.
Arrival in Atlanta brought us into a city alive with emotion. Jesse Jackson had been a dorm mate in my Chicago seminary days where he was also being primed for King’s “Operation Breadbasket."
When I saw him in Pascal’s restaurant, a popular gathering place for the Black community, he was almost unrecognizable, hardly able to speak, having been within inches of King at the moment of assassination.
The next day, I was at Spelman College in a sea of demonstrators when the rumor came that Bobby Kennedy was passing through in a car. Never before had I been in a stampede of people so densely packed, and swept along, struggling to keep my feet; to fall was to risk unintentional trampling, as for everyone.
I never mentioned all this to those back home, nor to my parents or closest friends. I actually thought nothing of it, for I had experienced what was normal life to my Black colleagues — always the danger of sudden apprehension, brutality and imprisonment, or the threat of it.
When society is in the throes of change, trouble is easy to get into, even when it’s “good.” When I joined the civil rights movement, I did not dream what the slightest step could entail.
My friends and I were lucky — a lesson they knew and one I was to learn.
John Burciaga of Newburyport writes on politics, pop culture and social issues, and is a friend to all who find trouble without looking for it. He blogs at “Ichabod’s Kin,” www.ichabodskin.wordpress.com.
