So, what is so appealing about baseball to generations of Americans?
Baseball is a personal experience between one generation and the next. It’s about bonding over that shared experience, about building a catalog of stories and memories, about passing along those stories, about growth in skills and confidence while at the same time learning to cope with failure and loss … . It is, in sum, about life.
Learning to play baseball is to connect at the most elemental level – tossing a ball back and forth, from parent to child, generating pride in the parent and eagerness to please in the child.
“I remember playing catch with my father,” says friend Joe Murphy of West Newbury and St. John’s Prep in Danvers. “Most parents when we were growing up worked from 9 to 5, five days a week. Playing catch was probably the most time you spent with your father growing up. You were not sharing attention with anyone else. It was you and him, talking. It was always a pleasant experience. It has a lot to do with why we love the game. I have to say, I really believe that. If you think about it, that’s the essence of the game.”
The first competitive games are likely those pickup games when sides are chosen from whomever is available, whether 4-on-4, 5-on-5 or a full complement of 9-on-9.
“It’s a rite of passage,” says Murphy of his childhood days. “Winter is over. The weather is warmer. The grass is greener. You take a brown paper bag with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, grab a bat and a ball, and head out the door. You’re out by 9 and home by 4. Essentially, you’ve played ball all day. It’s a rite of spring.”
That rite eventually leads to a formal team.
A young person’s first uniform is often a baseball uniform. A young ballplayer feels part of a team, takes pride in belonging.
“A lot of it is camaraderie,” says an old friend, Fran Ryder, a long-ago competitor in our hometown Athol Little League days. “It’s belonging to a group, being on a team with your friends, getting recognition. Wearing that uniform makes you a part of the team.”
In baseball, the batter faces a pitcher all alone, aware of the potential of being hit by a pitched ball, yet acutely aware of his responsibility to the team’s success.
A good hitter is successful only 30 percent of the time, so a baseball player learns to deal with the more common failure, but on those occasions when he is successful, he feels the joy of standing on base for all the world to see, including teammates on the bench and parents in the stands
“It’s the hardest thing to do in sports,” Murphy says. “Hitting a round ball with a round bat that a pitcher has thrown at 90 mph – and not necessarily straight. It’s the most difficult thing in sports,” a sentiment attributed to none other than Ted Williams, quite possibly the “greatest hitter who ever lived.”
“I remember hitting a walk-off home run against Gloucester,” he says. “There’s no greater feeling in sports. Rounding the bases, the whole game comes to a stop for you. The game is in a state of suspended animation. You’ve done it on your own merit. There’s nothing to compare it to.”
Those competitions, by the way, are rather unique to baseball.
“Baseball is a series of repetitive one-on-one competitions within a team sport,” says Ryder. “It’s the only sport like that, especially between pitcher and batter. Competing against an individual within the team game is just different.”
In addition to the one-on-one competition, so, too, is there a lesson in facing adversity and even fear.
“I had to learn not to flinch when the batter swung,” says Murphy, a former catcher for St. John’s Prep. “That takes a fair amount of courage. There’s always the fear of being hit. That has to be overcome.”
Players must also learn how to deal with mistakes.
“You always remember your mistakes,” adds Murphy. “Oh, yeah. I’ll never forget a game when I was pitching. I was covering the plate, and the runner kicked the ball out of my glove and scored the winning run. You never forget. There’s no place to hide. You own it.”
Along the way, teammates can become friends for life, sharing the experiences in both the present and years later. Sometimes, the memories are in general, sometimes in vivid detail. Old teammates tell these stories each time that they meet. Their lives are enriched by the process.
But it all goes back to those beginnings – playing catch between father and son.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.